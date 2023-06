Justice Ijazul Ahsan (left), CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar (right). — Supreme Court website

ISLAMABAD: A three-member bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial has clubbed the Punjab election review case and the Supreme Court Review of Judgements and Orders Act 2023 — which mandates the establishment of a larger bench for reviewing a suo motu judgement.

The bench hearing the petitions also comprises Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.