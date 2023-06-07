 
Royals
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
‘Deluded’ Prince Harry seems to be ‘living in an alternate world’

Princess Diana’s former butler has clapped back against Prince Harry and his ‘truly careless and callous’ attitude.

These claims against the Duke of Sussex have been issued by Paul Burell, Princess Diana's former butler. 

For those unversed, the Duke called Mr Burell a ‘two-faced s***’ during his witness statement against the Mirror Group Newspaper, during his lawsuit hearing.

At the time the Duke was quoted telling the High Court, “The article accurately sets out the position that my brother was open to fixing a meeting with Paul to discuss his ongoing exposés about our mother.”

“However I had made up my mind about the kind of person I thought Paul was, and was firmly against meeting him.”

Before concluding the allegation, he also added, “Both my brother and I had very strong feelings about how indiscrete Paul had proven to be with the way he had sold our mother's possessions and how he had given numerous interviews about her.”

Mr Burell however, found the Duke’s claims to be hurtful and even went as far as to say, “I’m finding this deeply upsetting and hurtful.”

He shared his thoughts with GB News’ Mark Longhurst and said, “I need to process what has been said.”

Because “I think it is careless and callous, what Harry has said in court.”

The former royal aide also pointed out some shocking tendencies within the Duke and said, “He seems to be living in an alternate world, a world which is deluded. He seems to be able to say whatever he can and whatever he wants to.”

