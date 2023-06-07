 
menu menu menu
sports
Wednesday Jun 07, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani

India allows Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup

By
Faizan Lakhani

Wednesday Jun 07, 2023

Pakistans football team. — PFF/File
Pakistan's football team. — PFF/File

  • All relevant Indian ministries provide clearance to Pakistan.
  • The football tournament will start in Bangalore on June 21.
  • Decision on Pakistan team's visit yet to be made by foreign office.

KARACHI: A major hurdle in the Pakistan football team's participation in this month's South Asian Football Federation (SAFF) Cup was cleared on Wednesday when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) got clearance from the Indian government to host the Pakistan football team.

Reliable sources in both India and Pakistan football have confirmed to this correspondent that India's sports, interior, and foreign ministers have provided all required clearances for Pakistan's participation in the tournament.

The regional football tournament will be played in Bangalore from June 21 to July 4, and for the event, Pakistan will be in India from June 18 to July 5.

Sources told Geo News that AIFF has sent an email to the PFF providing them with all necessary documents along with the official invitation letter.

The documents are also forwarded to the Indian embassies in Islamabad and Mauritius for issuance of visas to Pakistan football team members.

A source in PFF confirmed that Pakistan is planning to apply for Indian visas from Mauritius as the team is flying there to participate in a four-nation tournament.

Sources also confirmed that while Pakistan's foreign office has issued clearance for the team to travel to Mauritius, a decision on the team's visit to India is yet to be made by the foreign office.

More From Sports:

India allows Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup

India allows Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup
Indian media resorts to propaganda on Asia Cup

Indian media resorts to propaganda on Asia Cup
Sabalenka reaches French Open semis amid handshake drama

Sabalenka reaches French Open semis amid handshake drama
Messi's World Cup odyssey to be broadcast on Apple TV+

Messi's World Cup odyssey to be broadcast on Apple TV+

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina
Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award

Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award
Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?
Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win

Rune overcomes double bounce drama to claim French Open win
Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match

Swiatek books quarter-final clash with Gauff as Tsurenko quits mid-match
Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Saudi clubs are eyeing these five footballers

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality

Ex-Indian cricketer Sehwag heaps praise on Pakistanis’ hospitality
Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England

Shaheen Afridi overwhelmed by fans support in England
Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration

Wahab Riaz eyes inclusion in national camp, requests PCB's consideration
Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher

Mohammad Rizwan gifts Holy Quran to his Harvard teacher
PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list

PCB likely to make major changes in centrally-contracted players' list
Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Al-Nassr winger speaks about Ronaldo's attitude in training

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years

Karim Benzema to leave Real Madrid after 14 years