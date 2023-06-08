 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Zafar Ahir

Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'

By
Zafar Ahir

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media persons at Raza Hall in Multan on August 4, 2023. — APP
PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi speaks to media persons at Raza Hall in Multan on August 4, 2023. — APP

  • Both PTI leaders exchange heated words during the meeting.
  • Qureshi left for Karachi to look after his ailing wife after meeting.
  • He asks the PTI chairman to let him and others settle issues.

MULTAN: A meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who claimed to carry a flag of justice after his release from jail on Tuesday evening, ended in bitterness in Lahore on Wednesday.

After the meeting, The News reported, Qureshi left for Karachi to look after his ailing wife without addressing a press conference as announced by him after his release from Adiala jail.

The PTI vice chairman was released from Rawalpindi jail on May 6. He was arrested multiple times under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance. 

According to a very close friend of Qureshi in Multan, the PTI vice chairman advised the former prime minister to retreat for the time being, go abroad, or at least maintain silence if he doesn’t want to leave the country.

He also asked the PTI chairman to let him and others settle issues and let pardoning be done in the meantime. He further told the ex-PM he could take over the party again when everything had been set right.

Qureshi told the PTI chief that it was a difficult time and there was a need for making wise decisions instead of giving in to emotions.

Sources said that the two exchanged heated words during the meeting.

According to a source, Qureshi also made it clear to the PTI chairman that retired people who are misleading him cannot help him in these circumstances.

At this, Khan expressed his anger at Qureshi. After the meeting, Qureshi then left Zaman Park for Karachi without speaking to media persons.

All of Qureshi’s phone numbers were found switched off when efforts were made to contact him to confirm these developments.

After the exchange of heated words with Qureshi, the PTI chairman repeated in a video address most of what he had been saying.

More From Pakistan:

Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway

Situationer: PTI's US campaign fails to make headway
Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: Punjab okays consular access to fashion designer Khadija Shah
Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'

Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'
In address to Russian Federation Council, Sanjrani reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to enhance bilateral ties

In address to Russian Federation Council, Sanjrani reaffirms Pakistan’s resolve to enhance bilateral ties
Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter terrorism

Pakistan, China, Iran to institutionalise trilateral consultations on counter terrorism
Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’

Jahangir Tareen's new party to be named ‘Istehkam-e-Pakistan’
PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case

PTI chairman secures protective bail in Toshakhana fraud case
Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders

Sindh High Court orders equal treatment for HIV/Aids infected transgenders
Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case

Former PM nominated in murder FIR of lawyer pleading his treason case
Army calls for tightening 'noose of law' around May 9 'planners, masterminds' video

Army calls for tightening 'noose of law' around May 9 'planners, masterminds'
PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan

PHC orders release of PTI's Ali Mohammad Khan
Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking police

Karachi TikTokers apologise for mocking police
1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'

1,340km away from Karachi, 'Biparjoy' intensifies into 'Severe Cyclonic Storm'
SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law

SC clubs ECP's election case, petitions challenging judgment review law
Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah

Jinnah House attack: US asks Pakistan to grant consular access to Khadija Shah
'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS

'Ensure availability of LG reps on June 15,' ECP tells Sindh CS
Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats

Karachi, Islamabad among 'cheapest' cities in world for expats
Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs

Cyclone 'Biparjoy' likely to turn into 'severe cyclonic storm' in 24hrs
Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'

Geo News journalist returns home 'safe and sound'
US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan

US announces over $16m additional flood aid for Pakistan
Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha

Govt employees to get salaries ahead of Eid ul Adha