Qureshi's advice of 'stepping back' irks PTI chief as meeting ends in 'bitterness'

MULTAN: A meeting between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who claimed to carry a flag of justice after his release from jail on Tuesday evening, ended in bitterness in Lahore on Wednesday.

After the meeting, The News reported, Qureshi left for Karachi to look after his ailing wife without addressing a press conference as announced by him after his release from Adiala jail.

The PTI vice chairman was released from Rawalpindi jail on May 6. He was arrested multiple times under the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance.



According to a very close friend of Qureshi in Multan, the PTI vice chairman advised the former prime minister to retreat for the time being, go abroad, or at least maintain silence if he doesn’t want to leave the country.

He also asked the PTI chairman to let him and others settle issues and let pardoning be done in the meantime. He further told the ex-PM he could take over the party again when everything had been set right.

Qureshi told the PTI chief that it was a difficult time and there was a need for making wise decisions instead of giving in to emotions.

Sources said that the two exchanged heated words during the meeting.

According to a source, Qureshi also made it clear to the PTI chairman that retired people who are misleading him cannot help him in these circumstances.

At this, Khan expressed his anger at Qureshi. After the meeting, Qureshi then left Zaman Park for Karachi without speaking to media persons.

All of Qureshi’s phone numbers were found switched off when efforts were made to contact him to confirm these developments.

After the exchange of heated words with Qureshi, the PTI chairman repeated in a video address most of what he had been saying.