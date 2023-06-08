 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 08, 2023
By
Sports Desk

Footballer Amina Hanif opens up about wearing hijab on pitch

By
Sports Desk

Thursday Jun 08, 2023

Amina Hanif (L) controls the ball during a match. — PFF
Amina Hanif (L) controls the ball during a match. — PFF

Pakistan midfielder Amina Hanif who is currently representing Chesham United has opened up about her experience playing football while wearing a hijab (a headscarf).

“I used to think I stand out so badly wearing a hijab, and that lowered my confidence and distracted me from my game,” Amina told The Guardian. 

She shared, initially, it was difficult for her to play with the hijab but things got better with time.

“After a while, something just clicked and I stopped caring about pretty much everything. It feels really good when nothing affects you,” she said.

Amina, who recently made her debut for Pakistan, wants to be an inspiration for young girls playing football.

“I like being different – the hijab means I stand out on the pitch more. The only challenge I have nowadays is readjusting my headscarf after heading the ball or hiding my pins from the referee before the game. I’ve been offered a Nike hijab, but I’m counting on my own becoming iconic,” she said.

“My goal was always to play at the highest level. However, I had never heard much about the Pakistan women’s team until the opportunity came along. It goes to show you never really know where life will take you.

“The Pakistani community in the United Kingdom is not recognised within a lot of sports. But by being a part of the team I am hoping this will inspire other girls to take up sports and follow their passions in both Pakistan and the UK.”

She also backed the local talent in Pakistan to come good if there was a proper football system in place.

“Pakistan has such a huge population and trust me, there’s talent out there – both boys and girls. It’s just a shame there’s no real setup or scouting in place. I hope by bringing more success with the national team, other girls will feel it’s worth the time and effort to pursue their dreams,” she said. 

More From Sports:

Babar Azam praises beauty of nature

Babar Azam praises beauty of nature
PPP, PML-N at loggerheads over appointment of new PCB chair

PPP, PML-N at loggerheads over appointment of new PCB chair
World Cup 2023: When will fixtures be finalised?

World Cup 2023: When will fixtures be finalised?
Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final

Swiatek battles Haddad Maia for spot in French Open final
West Ham lift Europa Conference League trophy after over 40 years

West Ham lift Europa Conference League trophy after over 40 years

Messi announces to join Inter Miami, leaving PSG behind

Messi announces to join Inter Miami, leaving PSG behind

Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81

Iconic wrestler The Iron Sheik passes away at 81
Travis Head, Steve Smith put Australia in comfortable position in ICC WTC final against India

Travis Head, Steve Smith put Australia in comfortable position in ICC WTC final against India
Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami

Lionel Messi set to join Inter Miami
Pakistan informs ICC of inability to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad

Pakistan informs ICC of inability to play World Cup matches in Ahmedabad
India allows Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup

India allows Pakistan football team's participation in SAFF Cup
Indian media resorts to propaganda on Asia Cup

Indian media resorts to propaganda on Asia Cup
Sabalenka reaches French Open semis amid handshake drama

Sabalenka reaches French Open semis amid handshake drama
Messi's World Cup odyssey to be broadcast on Apple TV+

Messi's World Cup odyssey to be broadcast on Apple TV+

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid star Karim Benzema joins Saudi club Al-Ittihad

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina

'I know who I'm': Ronaldo responds when Dybala told him he is hated in Argentina
Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award

Babar Azam nominated for ICC player of the month award
Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers

Wasim Akram advises 'patience' to Indian pacers
WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York

WATCH: Rizwan awes internet by offering prayer on sidewalk in New York
Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport

Babar Azam 'ponders over' switching to another sport
Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?

Will England's Moeen Ali return to Test cricket?