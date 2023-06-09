 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Sam Altman, CEO of Microsoft-backed OpenAI and ChatGPT creator takes part in a talk at Tel Aviv University in Tel Aviv, Israel June 5, 2023.
Open AI CEO Sam Altman, during a conference in New Delhi, expressed the company's stance against regulating smaller startups in the artificial intelligence field. 

Altman made these remarks while attending an event hosted by the national daily Economic Times. He stated, "We have explicitly said there should be no regulation on smaller companies. The only regulation we have called for is on ourselves and people bigger."

Altman's statements come as OpenAI continues to expand its global presence, with the CEO engaging in meetings with heads of state from various countries. The organisation has garnered significant investments, having raised $10 billion from Microsoft, valuing OpenAI at nearly $30 billion. This substantial funding is part of OpenAI's strategy to bolster its computing capacity.

The company's position highlights its commitment to self-regulation, advocating for rules and regulations that primarily apply to OpenAI and larger entities in the AI industry. OpenAI believes that smaller startups should be allowed the freedom to operate without excessive regulatory constraints, fostering innovation and competition in the field of artificial intelligence.

