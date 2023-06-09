 
Friday Jun 09, 2023
'Outlander' star Catriona Balfe reveals her pet peeve about Sam Heughan

Friday Jun 09, 2023

Caitriona says Sam Heughan opts for long voice notes instead of calling her
On Thursday, the Outlander cast, consisting of Sam Heughan, Caitríona Balfe, Sophie Skelton, and Richard Rankin, gathered for an event to promote the upcoming season of the popular time-travel series based on Diana Gabaldon's novels.

The event, which was hosted by MTV's Josh Horowitz, featured a range of games that required the actors to read each other's lines, avoid spoilers, and engage in meme-related activities. 

However, things got more real when Caitríona, who has worked alongside Sam for a decade, revealed her pet peeve about him. She expressed her frustration that Sam refuses to call her, opting instead to send long voice notes.

“If you’re going to spend the time talking into the phone, just call me,” is Caitriona’s opinion. “It’s not a monologue. It should be a conversation.”

Sam defends himself, saying, “I don’t have time to call you and I don’t really want to call you.”

“Exactly, that’s the point,” she stands by her point of view. “It’s a b------t call. ‘I kind of want to say something but I don’t have time for you.’”

Sam then explains, “With a voice note, you can leave someone a beautiful message, they can hear your voice, and they can reply in their own time. It’s a lot more personal than a text”

Starting from June 16, Outlander fans can stream the first eight episodes of season 7 on the STARZ app. Subsequently, new episodes will be released every Friday at midnight for viewers to enjoy.

