Bad Bunny dethrones Taylor Swift, ends her 2 year reign

Bad Bunny has reclaimed the global streaming crown.

Spotify has named Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio the most-listened-to artist of 2025, ending Taylor Swift’s two-year run at the top.

The Puerto Rican superstar returns to no 1 after previously leading the platform in 2020 and 2022. His latest album, Debi Tirar Mas Fotos, along with his massive tour, drove his surge in worldwide listening.

According to figures shared by the platform, he surpassed more than 19.1 million streams, outperforming global heavyweights including Drake, Coldplay, Maroon 5, Lady Gaga, and Peso Pluma.

Swift had dominated Spotify in 2023 and 2024, topping the charts across the platform’s more than 640 million users last year.

In 2024, she amassed over 26.6 billion streams, with The Tortured Poets Department: The Anthology ranking as the year’s most-streamed album worldwide. Rounding out Spotify’s global top five for 2024 were The Weeknd, Bad Bunny, Drake, and Billie Eilish.

With the release of Spotify’s annual Wrapped data, the company publicly congratulated the Puerto Rican artist.

In a celebratory video message, Spotify told him, “Congratulations Bad Bunny. The whole world made you number one,” highlighting Mexico as one of the countries streaming his music most frequently.

For Bad Bunny, the recognition marks yet another milestone in a career that continues to dominate international charts and live venues alike.

The top 10 most listened to artists of the year were: