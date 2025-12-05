Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco decorate first Christmas tree as married couple

 
December 05, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco gave fans a peek at their first Christmas together as a married couple.

On Thursday night, December 4, the Only Murders in the Building star took to her official Instagram account to treat her followers to adorable moments from this year’s festivities.

"Our first Christmas as a married couple [house and fir tree emoji]," she captioned the carousel. 

The series of photos and videos captured the 33-year-old actress and singer and the 37-year-old music producer decorating a Christmas tree in their house with lights, multi-coloured baubles, Christmas balls, and many other ornaments.

Although this isn’t the first holiday the lovebirds have spent together. The Calm Down songstress and Blanco, who has also worked with Justin Bieber, have been together for about two and a half years.

They must have spent several holidays together over the course of their relationship but this year’s Christmas marked their first time enjoying the festive vibes as a married couple, just months after tying the knot.

For the unversed, Gomez and Blanco first went public with their relationship in December 2023, before exchanging vows in a super intimate ceremony in September, 2025, in Montecito, California.

