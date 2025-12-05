Paul Mescal makes honest confession about playing 'sad roles'

Paul Mescal reveals reason behind pushing back against typecasting

Paul Mescal, who is known for playing back-to-back sad roles since start of his career, opened up about creative growth.

The actor who has such a sad filmography, Normal People, All of Us Strangers and History of Sound, broke silence on whether he is "finished" playing such characters.

In an interview with People Magazine, the actor was asked if he had wrapped up his sad roles.

"I think we can get used to kind of compartmentalising actors into, ‘Oh, they do comedy, or they do drama, or they do one thing or another,’" he said.

Mescal added, "I just hope to keep making work that feels honest to me, and this film feels very truthful."

The Irish actor further explained, "The only reason that this film is sad is because there's real joy and levity in it in the first half of the film, and I think it's kind of a bigger point."

He added that the movie, which is earning rave reviews and getting Oscar buzz, is "probably the film that I'm proudest of."

The conversation came a few days after his interview with Vanity Fair, where he told the outlet that he was contemplating moving away from the kinds of characters he played in those projects.

“I don’t know if I’ll have more to say with roles like Will (Hamnet) or Lionel (The History of Sound) or Connell (Normal People) or Harry (All of us Strangers),” he said.

Mescal acknowledged that there was an artistic conversation happening between his characters that he "feels to be in that territory. I don’t know if I’m finished with that yet, but I might be finished with that?"

Mescal has recently starred in Hamnet alongside Jessie Buckley, Joe Alwyn and Emily Watson.

His next big role is in Sam Mendes’s four-film series about the Fab Four, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, as Paul McCartney.