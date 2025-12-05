Inside Kim Kardashian’s masterclass: The 'Kimmandments' revealed

Kim Kardashian is offering a closer look at how she runs her businesses, three years after her viral “get up and work” message stirred widespread debate.

The SKIMS co-founder has completed a new MasterClass episode centered on what she calls the modern rules of business, according to TMZ, which viewed an early cut of the lesson.

The outlet reports that Kardashian presents a personal framework she calls “The Ten Kimmandments.”

Kimmandment no 1 is stated as “You are the product.” Kimmandment no 2: “They prove it. You perfect it.” She also encourages viewers to “define yourself before others do” and to “turn failure into strategy,” shaping the episode around her own career experiences.

Footage in the class will reportedly take viewers inside her daily workflow — from the glam chair to photo shoots and on-set calls — offering a firsthand look at how she navigates branding, content, and decision-making.

Kardashian appeared to acknowledge the MasterClass project on her own social media. On Instagram Stories, she posted a screenshot of a document labeled The Kimmandments NDA, featuring the MasterClass logo. The message reads:

“By signing below, you agree to this Nondisclosure Agreement effective as of Tuesday, December 2. Proceeding beyond this point means you acknowledge you’re accessing privileged business intelligence — the proprietary mindset, methods, and mantras of Kim Kardashian. Unauthorised replication without equal ambition is strictly prohibited.”

Kardashian’s ventures routinely draw public attention, and her latest initiative arrives just weeks after another round of online chatter — this time over her holiday décor. Whether the “Kimmandments” spark similar buzz remains to be seen.