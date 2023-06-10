 
menu menu menu
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 10, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Marriage in a week: 'Dil Ka Rishta' app sets another record

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Saturday Jun 10, 2023

A newly-married couple shared their experience with  Dil Ka Rishta on Geo News programme. — Geo News
A newly-married couple shared their experience with  "Dil Ka Rishta" on Geo News programme. — Geo News

Finding the right partner is a difficult process for everyone but with the "Dil Ka Rishta" app the search process has become very easy. And for Waseem and Arooma, a newly-married couple, it was just that. 

The newly-married couple shared their experience on Geo News programme "Hansna Mana Hai" with the "Dil Ka Rishta" app, which has brought a new era of efficient matchmaking into their lives.

The couple revealed to programme host Tabish Hashmi that they met and tied the knot in a matter of one week using the matchmaking application.

Waseem, tired of using fake apps, registered on the Dil Ka Rishta app on a friend's recommendation. After creating his profile, he quickly found a compatible match. The families approved, and the wedding happened very quickly that it was hard to believe.

Arooma, the bride, discovered Waseem's profile on the app and liked it at first glance. Her family also approved and liked him, and they are now living happily together. Both Waseem and Arooma expressed their gratitude to the "Dil Ka Rishta" app for its quick and reliable matchmaking service.

Marriage in a week: Dil Ka Rishta app sets another record

The "Dil Ka Rishta" app has gained immense trust of the users with as many as 245,337 successful matches have been made through the application, while the App contains around 1,295,000 verified profiles.

With a rigorous verification process and cross-checking of information by visiting the user’s home, the app guarantees authenticity. Waseem and Arooma's story showcases "Dil Ka Rishta's" unmatched success in fast and excellent matchmaking.

More From Sci-Tech:

Thousands of subreddit communities to protest app charges with 48-hour blackout

Thousands of subreddit communities to protest app charges with 48-hour blackout
Meta says it's building text-based platform for timely updates

Meta says it's building text-based platform for timely updates
WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

WhatsApp announces two new updates for group admins

Nasa's probe allows comprehensive insight of solar winds after decades

Nasa's probe allows comprehensive insight of solar winds after decades
Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram

Meta joins Google, Microsoft in integrating AI into Facebook, Instagram
OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups

OpenAI CEO opposes regulation of smaller AI startups
Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows

Long spaceflights impact astronauts' brains, research shows
Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires

Heatwave grips Siberia, setting temperature records, fueling wildfires
WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

WhatsApp introduces 'channels' to receive updates from people, organisations

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst video

Researchers finally found answer to Brightest of All Time cosmic burst
Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo

Scientists discover 'oldest-known star' in Galactic Halo
Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Flights disrupted in New York, Philadelphia due to Canadian wildfire smoke
UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety

UK to host global summit addressing artificial intelligence safety
Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way

Strange structures discovered in black hole heart of Milky Way
Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction

Reddit announces 5% workforce reduction
WhatsApp brings two new features for users

WhatsApp brings two new features for users

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS

SpaceX's Dragon ship lifts off for resupply mission to ISS
EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content

EU urges tech behemoths to label on AI-generated content
JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy

JWST cuts through cosmic dust to catch stellar glimpses of far-off galaxy
'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp

'Highly anticipated' feature is out on WhatsApp
About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function

About ducking time: Apple to tweak iPhone autocorrect function