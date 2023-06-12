King Charles changing 'social media practices' after ignoring Lilibet

King Charles III has snubbed his grandchild, Princess Lilibet, over feud with son Prince Harry.

The monarch refrained from publicly wishing his youngest grand daughter birthday this month as bond with Harry continues to get hampered.

Royal commentator RS Locke tells Independent: "Last year's birthday acknowledgment was at the late Queen’s behest and an indication of the cordial relationship she had with Prince Harry, Meghan, and their children."

"King Charles’s decision not to publicly acknowledge his granddaughter's birthday, nor Prince Archie’s last month, is a reflection of their strained relationship and likely an indication of the social media practices going forward."

This comes as New Idea reported how Harry has profound remorse of not having his father met his kids.

“The biggest remorse Harry has is about Archie and Lilibet missing out on one of the most important days of their grandfather’s life,” shares the source.

“William’s kids will be in the history books forever, and his kids won’t rate a mention.”

Harry also keeps overthinking the time he “went into overdrive” whene elder son, Prince Archie, “began asking about his grandfather”.

