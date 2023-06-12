 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui speaks during an event in this undated image. — Twitter/@MajidN88
Dr Fowzia Siddiqui speaks during an event in this undated image. — Twitter/@MajidN88

  • It'll be easy to repatriate Dr Aafia if govt tries, Dr Fowzia says.
  • "Due to her condition, I couldn't even recognise her," she says.
  • Dr Fowzia returns from United States after meeting her sister.

Dr Fowzia Siddiqui has said that due to the condition of her sister, Incar­cerated Pakistani neuroscientist Aafia Siddiqui, she could not recognise her during their first meeting in 20 years at a prison hospital in Fort Worth, Texas, US.

Dr Fowzia, along with Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Senator Mushtaq and human rights lawyer Clive Stafford Smith, was in the United States after they were finally allowed to meet Dr Aafia.

Upon her return to Pakistan, the doctor told journalists at Karachi airport that this government helped her meet her sister even though the previous governments were capable of doing so.

"Prime minister and foreign minister helped in my meeting with Aafia," she said.

Shedding light on her meeting with her sister, she said: "I could not even imagine that Dr Aafia would have been in such a terrible situation."

"Due to her condition, I could not even recognise her."

Dr Fowzia mentioned that if the government tries, it would be extremely easy to repatriate Dr Aafia. She mentioned that her next meeting with her sister is in July.

The incarcerated doctor held around three meetings with her sister and met JI's Senator Mushtaq and the human rights lawyer.

None of them, however, could meet her physically as they were separated by transparent glass and were allowed to talk through phones.

Rally

Meanwhile, the JI Sunday arranged a big rally to receive their party leader Mushtaq upon returning from the US after meeting with Dr Aafia.

A vehicular procession was arranged from Motorway Toll Plaza to Hashtnagri Chowk, where a public gathering was arranged. The rally was addressed by Mushtaq, district president of the party Bahrullah Khan and others.

Dr Fowzia was also supposed to participate in the rally. But she could not make it due to the non-availability of the flight. She, however, addressed the gathering by telephone.

Speaking on the occasion, Mushtaq urged the nation to raise a voice for the release of Dr Aafia so that the government could take steps for her release.

He said that the award of 86 years imprisonment and police torture over Dr Aafia spoke volumes of the human rights violations at the hands of the so-called champions of human rights.

He criticised the rulers for handing over the daughter of the nation to the US in return for a few thousand dollars.

He said that the political parties in opposition never tired of raising their voices for the release of Dr Aafia. But when they come into power, they keep mum over the issue, he added.

Dr Aafia — a brief profile

A US-educated Pakistani scientist, Dr Aafia Siddiqui was jailed in 2010 for 86 years by a New York federal district court in September 2008 on charges of attempted murder and assault, stemming from an incident during an interview with the US authorities in Ghazni, Afghanistan — charges that she denied.

She was the first woman to be suspected of Al-Qaeda links by the US, but never convicted of it.

At 18 years old Siddiqui travelled to the US, where her brother lived, to study at Boston's prestigious MIT, later earning a PhD in neuroscience at Brandeis University.

But after the 9/11 terror attacks of 2001, she came up on the FBI's radar for donations to Islamic organisations and was linked to the purchase of $10,000 worth of night-vision goggles and books on warfare.

The US suspected she joined Al-Qaeda from America, returning to Pakistan where she married into the family of Khalid Sheikh Mohammed — an architect of the 9/11 attacks.

She disappeared in around 2003, along with her three children, in Karachi.

Five years later she turned up in Pakistan's war-torn neighbour Afghanistan, where she was arrested by local forces in the restive southeastern province of Ghazni.

More From Pakistan:

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert
Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?
Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab