 
menu menu menu
Showbiz
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's 'Raat Akeli Hai' was first offered to Irrfan Khan?

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

Irrfan Khans wife Sutapa Sikdar unveils the story behind Raat Akeli Hai
Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar unveils the story behind 'Raat Akeli Hai'

Irrfan Khan was initially offered Raat Akeli Hai and not Nawazuddin Siddiqui; the actor refused to do the film. 

Recently at the launch event of the book, Irrfan Khan: A Life in Movies, Khan’s wife unveiled the secret. According to her statement, the actor thought the script was boring therefore, he rejected it.

Sutapa, while talking about the same, said: "I remember him talking about a film once like this. Actually, he didn’t call it ‘bad’. He said, ‘What is new about it?’, ‘Why should I do it?’. He finally didn’t do it as he was not well.”

She revealed that, she personally liked the script and tried to convince Khan to do it. “That film was Honey Trehan’s Raat Akeli Hai (2020). I loved the script. It is written by a female writer. I thought it was amazing for a female writer to write. I liked the script.”

“I kept asking him, ‘What is it that you don’t like?’. He said he liked the core of it but he also added ‘Mujhe boring lag rahi hai kahin kahin pe.’ He was very particular about the whole script. He did look at his role too but it was important for him to see how the whole film was."

Piku actor Irrfan Khan’s wife Sutapa Sikdar is also a dialogue writer. She wrote dialogues in films like Shabd, Kahaani and Khamoshi, reports India Today. 

More From Showbiz:

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Animal': Pre-teaser out now
Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties

Vicky Kaushal says Katrina is the mastermind behind his birthday parties
'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'

'A classic masterpiece': Taher Shah announces Hollywood movie 'Eye to Eye'
Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film

Kriti Sanon to make debut as producer with upcoming digital film
'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'

'I was ill informed': Naseeruddin Shah apologises to 'Sindhi speaking population'
Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look

Zeenat Aman pokes fun at her ‘provocative’ posts with new ‘stern judge’ look
Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession

Deepika Padukone shares hilarious meme about her plant obsession
Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal

Doctor-turned-model Kapotaqkhy Chanchala becomes Miss Pakistan Universal
Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react

Sidharth Malhotra puts wedding ring on display in new pic, fans react
Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Remembering Aamir Liaquat on first death anniversary

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors

Sara Ali Khan discusses marrying a cricketer amid Shubman Gill dating rumors
Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Mansha Pasha slams Naseeruddin Shah for claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Naseeruddin Shah comes under fire for false claims about Sindhi language

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’

Kareena Kapoor says her performance in ‘Omkara’ is ‘underrated’
Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him

Shahid Kapoor’s take on marriage: The guy is a mess, the woman fixes him
Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’

Irrfan’s son Babil admits his guilty pleasure in Pakistani show ‘Tere Bin’
Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'

Shahid Kapoor says he didn't like his ‘uptight’ acting in 'Padmaavat'
Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!

Karan Johar gears up for a blockbuster year with 7 movie releases!
That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi

That drama becomes a hit in which I die: Hamza Ali Abbasi
'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion

'The Night Manager' part 2 trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur return for epic conclusion
Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’

Ranbir Kapoor films for his cameo in Aryan Khan’s web series ‘Stardom’