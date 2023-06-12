 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah Uneeba Zameer Shah

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah Uneeba Zameer Shah

Monday Jun 12, 2023

People bathing in a canal to cool themselves during extreme heat wave in Karachi on May 11, 2022. — Online
People bathing in a canal to cool themselves during extreme heat wave in Karachi on May 11, 2022. — Online

KARACHI: The maximum temperature in Karachi is likely to be between 39°C to 41°C, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said Monday.

The weather forecast department further added that under the influence of the unpredictable cyclone Biparjoy — which is likely to hit the coastlines of Sindh on June 15 — the port city will remain humid and extremely hot today.

"The mercury reached 34°C in Karachi in the morning," the department said.

The forecast added that while the maximum temperature in the city is likely to be 39°C to 41°C, the minimum temperature was recorded at 30°C.

"The percentage of humidity in the air is 41%," the department said, adding that the speed of the wind blowing from the southeast is 18kmph (kilometres per hour).

Furthermore, Dr Sardar Sarfaraz — the chief meteorologist of PMD in Sindh — said that the possibility of heavy rainfall in a single spell cannot be ruled out.

"50-60mm (millimetres) or more of rain is expected in Karachi, he said, adding that the intensity of storms is increasing due to climate change.

"It may take 3-4 days for Biparjoy's intensity to subside after it hits," he predicted.

The weather department further shared that during the next twelve hours, very hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

However, dust with thunderstorms and rain with isolated hailstorms are likely in Kashmir, Upper Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, North East Balochistan, and lower Sindh.

Meanwhile, Thatta, Sajawal, Badin, and Mirpurkhas may receive 200-300mm of rain, the chief meteorologist said.

More From Pakistan:

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: India, Pakistan on high alert
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone
Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies

Karachi likely to witness 'heavy rain' from June 13 as Cyclone Biparjoy intensifies
Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?

Are ways leading to Karachi's largest cattle market safe?
Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan

Three soldiers martyred, terrorists gunned down in exchange of fire in N Waziristan
Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline

Cyclone Biparjoy grows stronger, approaches Pakistan's coastline
Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post

Ghani offers mediation between PPP and JI if Naeem accepts deputy mayor post
Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi

Cyclone tracking: Biparjoy now 840km away from Karachi
At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab

At least 28 killed, over 140 injured as heavy rains lash KP, Punjab