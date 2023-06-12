 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 12, 2023
By
Mehreen Ansari Mehreen Ansari
|
Web Desk Web Desk

Cyclone Biparjoy: Will Karachi witness cloudburst amid storm?

By
Mehreen Ansari Mehreen Ansari
|
Web Desk Web Desk

Monday Jun 12, 2023

A representational image of cloudburst. — Unsplash
A representational image of cloudburst. — Unsplash

KARACHI: A cloudburst could occur in the port city when the cyclonic storm Biparjoy hits Sindh’s coast as it was in its sphere of influence, Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah said on Monday.

An extraordinary situation has arisen in the province owing to the threat of the cyclonic storm, which is moving near the southeastern coast of the country.

The tropical cyclone of extremely severe intensity is currently present in the Arabian Sea at a distance of 550 kilometres from Karachi and 530km south of Thatta, and will pass somewhere between Keti Bandar, Sindh, and Gujarat, India on June 15.

As per the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), high-intensity gusty winds, rain and subsequent coastal inundation were likely in the areas under the effect of the cyclonic system. Though Karachi is not under direct threat, the weatherman has forecast heavy showers and windstorms in the metropolis from June 13 to 17.

“As the direction of the cyclone was changing, it is not going to directly hit Karachi but strong winds and rain will be witnessed. Up to 60 millimetres rain will be recorded within half an hour [in Karachi] as forecast by the authorities concerned. A cloudburst of the same intensity as seen in 2022 will occur,” the chief minister said in a press conference in Karachi. 

Earlier, while speaking on Geo News’ programme "Naya Pakistan", Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz said that the Biparjoy storm still had the same intensity and winds up to 180 to 200 km per hour are blowing near its centre.

When asked about the possible impacts on the coastal areas if a cyclonic storm hits, Sarfaraz said that the impacts on weather include strong squally winds and downpours. 

He said that the sea near Karachi will be rough and have high tides but the impact will not be as much as the areas from where the storm will be passed.

However, Karachi as well as Hyderabad, Nawabshah and Sanghar will likely witness heavy rain for three to four days as the cyclonic circulation is strong, he added. 

Moreover, the port city will also witness dust storms and strong winds blowing up to 70-80 km per hour on June 14 to 15. 

Meanwhile, weather expert Jawad Memon said that Karachi did not have any direct threat from the cyclone. But since the system is robust, its effects will be witnessed in the port city as well, he added.

Memon said that the downpours are expected to begin from tonight and the frequency of downpours and speed of winds will increase with the shortening distance.

Moreover, the height of tides in the sea will rise up to 3 to 4 feet high.

More From Pakistan:

PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy

PM Shehbaz commends Sindh govt's efforts as it braces for cyclone Biparjoy
Karachi likely to receive up to 100mm rainfall as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer

Karachi likely to receive up to 100mm rainfall as cyclone Biparjoy inches closer
NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law

NA adopts resolution seeking speedy trial of May 9 rioters under military law
JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix

JI’s Hafiz Naeem chances of becoming Karachi mayor in a fix
Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert

Cyclone Biparjoy live updates: Pakistan, India on high alert
Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party

Jahangir Tareen names Aleem Khan president of Istihkam-e-Pakistan Party
TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case

TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case
Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy

Alert! Karachi DHA residents advised to prepare for cyclone Biparjoy
Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones

Cyclone Biparjoy: All you need to know about cyclones
Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today

Karachi weather to remain humid, extremely hot today
Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today

Cyclone Biparjoy: Sindh to begin evacuation along coastline today
'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

'Terrible condition': Dr Fowzia 'could not recognise' Dr Aafia during prison meet

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif

Elections should be held on time, says Javed Latif
Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations

Judicial panel to deliberate over SC nominations
Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip

Jahangir Tareen 'likely to meet' PML-N leaders during UK trip
Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline

Authorities on high alert as Cyclone Biparjoy likely to hit Sindh’s coastline
Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather

Indian plane enters Pakistani airspace amid bad weather
Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections

Maryam says ‘PTI can now easily fit in a Qingqi’ after defections
KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc

KP announces summer vacations for schools after rain played havoc
PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo

PM Shehbaz plays indoor sports like pro, says he be watched in slo-mo
Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone

Islamabad police to recruit military veterans for deployment at sensitive buildings, red zone