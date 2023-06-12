TikToker Sundal Khattak held in Hareem Shah video leak case

TikTokers Sundal Khattak (L) and Hareem Shah (R) pose for a photo. — Twitter/@TetoTalks/File

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Monday took famous TikToker Sundal Khattak into custody after the court rejected her bail plea in a case relating to the release of private videos of social media celebrity Hareem Shah.

Special Judge Central Islamabad heard the video leak case filed by Shah, during which she and the suspect, Khattak, appeared in the court along with their lawyers.



During the hearing, the suspect said she neither made nor leaked Shah's videos. She added that the plaintiff's videos have recently leaked and that she has been harassing Khattak for years.

"Hareem is blackmailing me through indecent photos," the TikToker said.

Meanwhile, Shah showed the said videos and pictures in the courtroom.

When presenting arguments before the court, the prosecutor said videos on TikTok are not posted for Kashmir's freedom; everyone knows about the videos that TikTokers make.

After hearing the arguments, Special Judge Central Azam Khan rejected Khattak's bail application resulting in her arrest.

'Shah to get results of threats soon'

After her plea to register a case against her rival TikToker was dismissed by a Peshawar court, Khattak said Shah would soon get the results of the threats she had hurled at her.

Khattak recently filed a petition, which the court had rejected, against Shah, which stated that she is spreading negative propaganda against her on social media and making serious threats towards her. But, she mentioned, the FIA did not take action against her despite the plea.

Talking to Geo News regarding the threats made by the TikToker, Khattak said that she has already denied Shah's allegations.

"I have received serious threats from Hareem Shah. She will get the results of the threats soon, I want security," she said, informing Geo News that she went to seek security at a police station in Kirk.