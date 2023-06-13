 
menu menu menu
sports
Tuesday Jun 13, 2023
By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

By
Sports Desk Sports Desk

Tuesday Jun 13, 2023

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16, 2022. — AFP
Shaheen Shah Afridi bowls during the first day of the first cricket Test match between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle International Cricket Stadium in Galle on July 16, 2022. — AFP 

Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi is eager to return to the longest format of cricket as in a recent video he could be seen practising with the red ball just ahead of the Test series against Sri Lanka. 

The 23-year-old young speedster last featured in a Test match against Sri Lanka at Galle in July 2022.

"Red ball has a different vibe. #TestMatch,” Shaheen tweeted on his Twitter profile with an emoji of a red ball. 

Earlier, it was reported that Shaheen was likely to miss the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka.

According to sources, the lanky pacer could be rested, due to workload management ahead of the World Cup this year, during next month’s assignment.

Sri Lanka Cricket will announce the schedule of the two-match Test series, which is part of the ICC World Test Championship, soon.

Shaheen is currently playing in England's T20 Blast for Nottinghamshire, where has claimed 13 wickets in nine matches.

The lanky pacer said the benefit of the experience of playing league cricket is that he can share the knowledge gained with other players too when he will return home.

"We play with and against such players who perform at the international level too. So it becomes easier to plan the way I should be bowling to them later on," Shaheen told Geo News last month.

"So it’s good for the personal experience but also will be helpful to enhance my performance which will indeed be very beneficial later on for the World Cup preparations and to build a good momentum before that," he added.

It must be noted that Pakistan will participate in the World Cup in India in October-November this year.

Pakistan’s proposed World Cup schedule:

— Pakistan vs Qualifier, Oct 6, Hyderabad

— Pakistan vs Qualifier, Oct 12, Hyderabad

— Pakistan vs India, Oct 15, Ahmedabad

— Pakistan vs Australia, Oct 20, Bengaluru

— Pakistan vs Afghanistan, Oct 23, Chennai

— Pakistan vs South Africa, Oct 27, Chennai

— Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Oct 31, Kolkata

— Pakistan vs New Zealand, Nov 5, Bengaluru

— Pakistan vs England, Nov 12, Kolkata

More From Sports:

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed
Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series

Shaheen Shah Afridi will 'likely miss' Sri Lanka series
Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup

Spinners help Pakistan defend low total in Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup
ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official

ICC World Cup schedule: 'Too early' to comment, says PCB official
PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension

PSG faces dilemma as Mbappe refuses contract extension
Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr

Ronaldo's iconic No 7 shirt passed onto Vinicius Jr
Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship

Saadi Abbas wins gold at International Karate Championship
Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open

Novak Djokovic ascends to top after triumph in French Open
Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award

Ireland batter Harry Tector overtakes Babar Azam to win ICC Player of Month Award
WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'

WTC Final: India, Australia slapped with 'big fines'
ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations

ICC shares tentative World Cup schedule with BCCI, participating nations
PCB floats home series idea before World Cup

PCB floats home series idea before World Cup
Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double

Australia sets sights on legacy-defining WTC-Ashes double
History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph

History-making Novak Djokovic claims record 23rd Grand Slam triumph
Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final

Australia beat India by 209 runs in World Test Championship final
Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother

Shoaib Akhtar reminisces bond with mother
Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue

Pakistan’s Asia Cup hybrid model likely to be accepted with Sri Lanka as neutral venue
Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success

Pep Guardiola hails Manchester City's Champions League success
Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan

Manchester City claim Champions League title with victory over Inter Milan