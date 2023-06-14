PTI chief summoned in Toshakhana case tomorrow

An undated image of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) building in Islamabad, Pakistan. — Online/File

NAB serves summons at former premier's residence in Lahore.

ATC grants extension in PTI chief's bail

LHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan at its Rawalpindi office for the investigations of the Toshakhana case tomorrow (June 15), The News reported on Wednesday.

This is the third time the former prime minister, who was ousted last year in April through a vote of no-confidence, has been summoned in three months, as the anti-graft watchdog had served the summons twice for March. However, the PTI chief failed to join the investigations on both occasions.

On Tuesday, the country’s anti-corruption body delivered a call-up notice at the ex-premier’s residence in Lahore’s Zaman Park area.

On November 19, the NAB had taken notice of the alleged non-disclosure of the actual value of gifts received by the former prime minister, his wife, and other cabinet members.

Sources privy to the matter said that there was a discrepancy between the actual value of the gifts received by the former prime minister and the sale.

The cricketer-turned-politician had purchased the gifts at throwaway prices being the prime minister and then sold them for millions of rupees, the allegations which he has blatantly denied.