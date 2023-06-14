 
pakistan
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
Web Desk

Karachi weather update: Rain with thunder, dust-storm likely today

Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

People gather near the rising waves, before the arrival of the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at Clifton Beach, in Karachi, Pakistan June 13, 2023. — Reuters
The Pakistan Meteorological Department on Wednesday forecast rain with thunder and strong dust-storm in Karachi this afternoon or evening under the effects of tropical cyclone Biparjoy which is moving closer to the coast.

As per the latest forecast, the weather is expected to remain partially cloudy, hot and humid. Currently, the speed of winds blowing in the port city is 25 kilometres per hour but it could exceed 40kmph.

Meanwhile, the humidity level in Karachi’s atmosphere is 69%, while the highest temperature is likely to rise up to 36-38 degrees Celsius.

As per the latest forecast, the cyclone — named Biparjoy, meaning "disaster" in Bengali — in the Arabian Sea is categorised as a very severe cyclonic storm (VSCS).

It has moved nearly northwards during the last six hours and is currently positioned near latitude 21.9°N and longitude 66.3°E, about 340 km south-southwest of Karachi, 355km south- southwest Thatta and 275km south- southwest of Keti Bandar.

The cyclone is expected to make landfall around Thursday evening between Mandvi in India's Gujarat and Karachi as VSCS

Met office said that the Biparjoy can cause heavy rains in Thatta, Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker, Mirpurkhas, Umerkot, and Karachi from 14-17 June.

"There are chances of rains on Sindh's coastal belt. The cyclone will hit on June 15, and its effects will remain in place till June 17," Sindh Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz had earlier told Geo News.

After the cyclone ends, the chief meteorologist said the weather in Karachi will return to "normal," and sea breeze will blow in the metropolis.

