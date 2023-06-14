Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada booked for May 9 vandalism

Pakistani anchorpersons Sabir Shakir and Moeed Pirzada. — Twitter/Facebook

FIR registered at Abpara Police Station in Islamabad.

Complainant claims charged public took orders from suspects.

He says suspects worked for foreign anti-state agencies.

Anchorpersons Sabir Shakir, Moeed Pirzada, and Akbar Hussain were booked in a case for allegedly inciting the public for vandalism during May 9 violent protests.

The FIR was registered at Abpara Police Station under the charges of sedition and terrorism on the complaint of a citizen named Majid Mehmood.

The complainant claimed that the charged public stationed at the Melody area in the federal capital was taking instructions directly from the nominated suspects via video.

The suspects provoked innocent people via video messages and social media posts and were playing the role of instruments of foreign anti-state agencies, he added.

"Rebellion and chaos were spread in the country by attacking military installations," the FIR stated.

Earlier, Washington-based journalist Shaheen Sehbai and three vloggers — Syed Haider Raza Mehdi, Wajahat Saeed Khan, and major (retired) Adil Farooq Raja — were also booked for inciting violence during the May 9 protests.

The arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan had triggered a response from the supporters of his party in the shape of deadly protests in major cities.

Several party leaders and thousands of workers have so far been booked in connection with the violent protests that saw attacks on the state and military installations and the deaths of numerous people.