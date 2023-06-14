 
menu menu menu
world
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Web Desk Web Desk

Death toll tops 106 as boat capsizes in Nigeria

By
Web Desk Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

A man takes a picture as the body of one of the victims of a boat accident is being retrieved from the boat in Kebbi, Nigeria. — Reuters/File
A man takes a picture as the body of one of the victims of a boat accident is being retrieved from the boat in Kebbi, Nigeria. — Reuters/File

The death toll has reached 106 after a wedding boat carrying 250 capsized Monday in north-central Kwara state, with rescue workers searching for other possible survivors, police said Wednesday. 

It was the latest boat incident in the country where such occurrences are common as they mostly take place due to overloading, poor safety and heavy flooding in the rainy season.

"One part of the boat by the engine side collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing," Kwara police spokesman Okasanmi Ajayi said in a statement.

"All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six people."

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu offered his condolences to the families of the victims Wednesday and said that "his government would look to improve inland water transport safety".

"I am deeply saddened by the news of the tragic boat accident that claimed the lives of our people in Kwara State. That the victims were guests at a wedding ceremony made the unfortunate accident more painful," he said.

Ajayi, a Kwara police spokesman said: "All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six people."

The residents near the Niger River use it as it can be faster for transportation in comparison to roads and also safer because the roads are poorly maintained and oftentimes dangerous due to the presence of kidnappings.

In May, 15 children reportedly drowned and two dozen went missing after a loaded boat capsized upon returning from the north-west Sokoto State.

Another incident, a year earlier, claimed at least the lives of 29 children in the same river as they were on a trip to collect firewood.

During the rainy season in the southeastern Anambra State, in December 2022, 76 people also drowned after their boat sank in a swollen river.

There are rules and regulations in place on night-time sailing in the rivers as well as overloading vessels, but people do not abide by them.

More From World:

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Oldest Amazon plane crash survivor praised for 'heroic' effort

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters

Trump expresses showmanship, uses hearing day to rally supporters
Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case

Important takeaways from Donald Trump's dlassified documents case
Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment

Tucker Carlson defends Trump, says his foreign policy led to his indictment
Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump classified documents case: What are risks and implications?

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Trump's hearing delayed after disagreement over witness communication

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners

Woman declared dead found breathing in coffin, startles mourners
15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals

15% of US children received mental health treatment in 2021, study reveals
Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges

Trump pleads not guilty to federal criminal charges
Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China

Ex-official charged with stealing Samsung docs to build factory in China
Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured

Denver shooting at fans celebrating Nuggets' NBA victory leaves 9 injured
Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist

Lords inquiry finds Lord Rami Ranger bullied and harassed female journalist
Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy

Seven dead as India steps up evacuations ahead of cyclone Biparjoy
Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people

Nottingham man arrested for triple murder, running over 3 people
Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void

Berlusconi leaves Italy locked in grief, looking at political void
Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap

Twenty-two US troops wounded in Syria helicopter mishap
Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show

Tucker Carlson stands firm as Fox News challenges his Twitter show
NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

NYC's first woman top cop Keechant Sewell leaves US surprised

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

90% of people biased against women, UNDP report reveals

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum steps down to run for presidency
Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit

Wall Street bank JPMorgan pays $290m to Epstein's victims to settle lawsuit