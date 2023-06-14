 
Wednesday Jun 14, 2023
By
Murtaza Ali Shah Murtaza Ali Shah

Adil Raja released on bail after being grilled under UK counter-terror laws

By
Murtaza Ali Shah Murtaza Ali Shah

Wednesday Jun 14, 2023

Undated photograph of Adil Raja. — @soldierspeaks
Undated photograph of Adil Raja. — @soldierspeaks

  • "Raja held by UK counter-terrorism police on Pakistan's complaint."
  • Adil Raja says he is well and will "continue his peaceful struggle".
  • The London police have not yet released a statement on the matter.

LONDON: Social media activist and YouTuber Major (retd) Adil Raja has been released on police bail after he was arrested by United Kingdom’s counter-terrorism police on suspicions of encouraging acts of terrorism inside Pakistan, his lawyer confirmed on Wednesday.

Mahtab Aziz, who represents Adil Raja, told Geo News and a media conference that his client has been released after he was arrested from his home and detained at a police station in relation to the complaints filed by authorities in Pakistan with the UK authorities. He was released after being questioned by the police.

A police source said the investigation continues and no details will be made public at this stage.

“In Pakistan, a serious terrorism-related warrant was issued against him. Such allegations are very serious. I came to know on Tuesday that he has been arrested by the police. In the manner Adil Raja has been arrested, I believe it falls under anti-terrorism laws. This doesn’t mean he’s guilty of terrorism but this means the UK had to act against Adil Raja based on information and intelligence they received (from Pakistan),” Aziz said.

Under the anti-terrorism laws, he further said, the UK police have to act if they get intelligence. He said the police take away all gadgets when they conduct a raid in such cases.

“I tried all his numbers but they were not working. He [Raja] has been released but there are certain conditions on social media use, even in some cases mobile phone use is banned,” the lawyer added.

The lawyer said he does not believe Raja was involved in terrorism encouragement or anything unlawful.

A diplomatic source said Raja was arrested by the counter-terrorism police on complaints made by the Pakistani authorities.

Raja tweeted on Wednesday afternoon informing that he was well and will continue his peaceful struggle. He did not mention anything about his arrest or release.

“There have been many rumours about me and my welfare. Alhamdullilah, I am well. I remain fully committed to raising a voice against fascism and for democracy in Pakistan,” said the former military officer in a tweet. He added that he will continue to advocate people's democratic right to peaceful protest as the only way to bring about real change.

However, his lawyer and a security source told Geo News that Raja has been arrested on bail while police investigations continue into the complaints.

Geo News understands that the UK government has received multiple complaints about Raja from Pakistan. It added that Islamabad increased pressure on the UK after May 9 attacks on military installations by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf supporters.

The latest of these was regarding the riots of May 9, which were sparked after the PTI chief was arrested from the Islamabad High Court under a £190 million settlement case.

Raja and other activists raised hateful and anti-state sentiments via social media, the Pakistani government said in its complaint to UK authorities.

The complaint added that the vocal PTI worker had tried to destabilise the country by spreading fake news.

The London police have not yet released a statement on the matter.

The UK Terrorism Act 2000 defines terrorism, both in and outside of the UK, as the use or threat of one or more of the actions including serious violence against a person; serious damage to property; endangering a person's life; creating a serious risk to the health or safety of the public or a section of the public; action designed to seriously interfere with or seriously to disrupt an electronic system.

The Terrorism Act 2006 (2006 Act) created a number of new offences. These new offences include the offences of encouragement of terrorism, dissemination of terrorist publications, an offence of the preparation of terrorist acts, and further terrorist training offences, terrorist threats relating to devices and materials or facilities. 

