ATC grants bail to Imran Khan's nephew in May 9 riots case

This file photo shows Aleema Khan's son Shahrez Khan. — X/@Shahrez_KhanPK

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Wednesday granted post-arrest bail to Shahrez Khan, nephew of incarcerated former prime minister Imran Khan, in a case related to his alleged involvement in May 9, 2023, riots.



Earlier in the day, the ATC reserved its verdict on the bail petition filed by Shahrez — son of PTI founder’s sister Aleema Khan — in the Jinnah House attack case. He was arrested on August 21.

The May 9 riots broke out across the country following the arrest of the PTI founder in a corruption case in 2023. The violence included attacks on military and state installations, with the Jinnah House incident becoming one of the most high-profile cases.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Shahrez’s counsel argued that allegations of inciting PTI workers had been leveled against his client, but the prosecution failed to produce any evidence to support the claims.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more detials.