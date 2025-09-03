Rabi ul Awal: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi

Kanzul Imam Mosque illuminated with colourful decoration lights to mark the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, marking Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), Karachi, Sindh September 3, 2025. — Online

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced two public holidays on September 5 and 6 in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to a notification, all government offices and educational institutions across the province will remain closed during these two days.

A day earlier, the federal government declared September 6 (Saturday) as a public holiday on the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, marking Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

Last week, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced the date after failing to sight the Rabi ul Awal moon.

Maulana Azad told reporters that no credible moon sighting reports were received from across the country, adding that most regions experienced cloudy weather.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The day is marked by public processions, events, and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Karachi Traffic Police has banned heavy traffic in the metropolis on Rabi ul Awal 11 and 12 in light of various processions and events.

Noting that rallies will be held on roads and link roads, the traffic police said that the decision has been made to ensure citizens' safety.