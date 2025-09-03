 
Geo News

Rabi ul Awal: Sindh govt announces two-day holiday on Eid Milad un Nabi

All govt offices, educational institutions to remain closed on Sept 5 and 6

By
Web Desk
|

September 03, 2025

Kanzul Imam Mosque illuminated with colourful decoration lights to mark the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, marking Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), Karachi, Sindh September 3, 2025. — Online
Kanzul Imam Mosque illuminated with colourful decoration lights to mark the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, marking Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH), Karachi, Sindh September 3, 2025. — Online 

KARACHI: The Sindh government has announced two public holidays on September 5 and 6 in connection with Eid Milad un Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

According to a notification, all government offices and educational institutions across the province will remain closed during these two days.

A day earlier, the federal government declared September 6 (Saturday) as a public holiday on the occasion of 12th Rabi ul Awal, marking Eid Milad un Nabi (PBUH).

Last week, Ruet-e-Hilal Committee Chairman Maulana Abdul Khabeer Azad announced the date after failing to sight the Rabi ul Awal moon.

Maulana Azad told reporters that no credible moon sighting reports were received from across the country, adding that most regions experienced cloudy weather.

Muslims around the world celebrate the birth of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), known as Eid Milad un Nabi, on the 12th of Rabi ul Awal — the third month of the Islamic lunar calendar.

The day is marked by public processions, events, and seminars shedding light on the Seerah of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The Karachi Traffic Police has banned heavy traffic in the metropolis on Rabi ul Awal 11 and 12 in light of various processions and events.

Noting that rallies will be held on roads and link roads, the traffic police said that the decision has been made to ensure citizens' safety.

Habib University founding chancellor, philanthropist Rafiq Habib passes away
Habib University founding chancellor, philanthropist Rafiq Habib passes away
'Resign if you have differences with govt': Hanif Abbasi tells defence czar
'Resign if you have differences with govt': Hanif Abbasi tells defence czar
KP CM's Kalabagh remarks shake decades-old fault lines
KP CM's Kalabagh remarks shake decades-old fault lines
IHC judges raise concerns over judicial anomalies in letter to CJ Dogar
IHC judges raise concerns over judicial anomalies in letter to CJ Dogar
PTI divided over Kalabagh Dam after Gandapur voices support for project
PTI divided over Kalabagh Dam after Gandapur voices support for project
Suspected suicide attack in Quetta leaves 14 dead, dozens injured
Suspected suicide attack in Quetta leaves 14 dead, dozens injured
Govt declares public holiday on Sept 6 for Eid Milad un Nabi
Govt declares public holiday on Sept 6 for Eid Milad un Nabi
Six security personnel martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu attack
Six security personnel martyred, five terrorists killed in Bannu attack