Private academy's principal arrested for allegedly raping student in Rawalpindi

Representational image of a jail inmate. — APP/File

Accused allegedly exploited victim under marriage pretext.

Police say student's medical examination process began.

HR minister orders immediate transparent investigation.

RAWALPINDI: Rawalpindi police have arrested the principal of a private academy in Pir Wadhai on charges of allegedly raping a female student.

The principal called her to the academy on May 21, where she was subjected to sexual assault, the complainant stated in the First Information Report (FIR).

The student further stated that she discovered she was pregnant a month later but remained silent out of fear of social stigma.

She also alleged that the accused gave her medicines for abortion without her knowledge. The student accused the principal for repeatedly raping her under the false promise of marriage.

The police confirmed that the medical examination process of the student has begun.

The FIR was registered under sections 376 (punishment for rape) and 338a (punishment for Isqat-i-haml) of the Pakistan Penal Code.

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazeer Tarar took notice of the incident.

He directed that an immediate and transparent inquiry be conducted and sought a report on the swift arrest of the accused.

The minister stressed that justice for the victim must be ensured at all costs.