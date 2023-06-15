Queen Camilla to 'stand out more' at Escot with Queen Elizabeth favourite colours

Queen Camilla will follow the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II at the Royal Escot.

Royal expert Harrold Grant noted Her Majesty will pick brighter colours and elegant styles for the day, just like the former Queen.

He spoke on behalf of Slingo: “Obviously outfits are going to be planned months in advance for these different events. I can imagine that they'll plan the wardrobe she's going to wear for the whole week.

“Whether it's brand new or reused, which has become a bit popular with the household now. Even the Queen famously re-wore a few of the same things.

“It’s also possible that we'll see things that are new that have been specially designed. The King famously always wears the same, which is a grey or midnight blue morning suit,” he noted.

Speaking further about the colour scheme of the outfits, Grant added: “It was said that they would pick brighter colours for her to wear so she stood out more. I'm willing to bet that this is something that the new Queen might copy.

“The Queen Mother was famous for always wearing hats and people would spot her for wearing hats. It's possible that Camilla will copy and do something similar with a bright outfit.”

He continued: “I think all eyes will be on Camilla, you know, everyone is talking about her and Charles at the moment. I think there’s a real interest in both of them. Now that we’ve got a new King and Queen, a lot more people appear to be interested.