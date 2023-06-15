'Superman & Lois' in, 'Gotham Knights' out, CW announces

'Superman & Lois was renewed for fourth season while 'Gotham Knights' could not make it after season one

The CW fans reacted bittersweetly to the broadcast announcement as they moved to swing the axe on Gotham Knights while renewed Superman & Lois for a fourth season.



In the channel's slate for 2023-2024, Clark Kent will make its comeback, albeit with a trim 10-episode season, while Gotham warriors' journey ended merely after the start, Variety reports.

"We are thrilled to bring 'All American: Homecoming' and Superman & Lois' back, Brad Schwartz, president of entertainment at The CW, said.

"These series are two of our strongest performers across our linear and digital platforms with some of the most passionate fanbases in all television. We are grateful to our partners at Warner Bros. Television and Berlanti Productions for their continued collaboration, and we cannot wait to get started on the new seasons."

The news of Gotham Knights' cancellation was aligned with the new vision of CW, where they reportedly believed the superhero shows 'had their time."

Meanwhile, the finale of the series is set to premiere on June 27.