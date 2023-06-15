Ushna Shah in hot water again over joke about cyclone Biparjoy

Pakistani actor Ushna Shah. — Instagram/@ushnashah

As there is an emergency going on in the country in light of the possible devastating impact of Arabian Sea cyclone Biparjoy, Pakistani actor Ushna Shah came under fire for joking about the typhoon with her husband.



Taking to Twitter, the Habs actor sarcastically allowed her husband Hamza Amin to find another woman in case the flight she was taking "crashes" amid the storm.

"My flight to Karachi is taking off and there is a cyclone warning there. I just want my husband to know that God forbid if the plane crashes & I don’t make it, I hope he finds happiness with someone new one day [...]," Ushna wrote on the microblogging site.

The actor said that she expected her husband to know that someone else would "never be as awesome as me" and he would have to settle for that.

Ushna then added a disclaimer at the end of the tweet that all of it was "a joke".

However, the tweet did not sit well with the tweeps.

Here are some reactions:

The Parizaad starlet has faced online "bullying" earlier as well over an Instagram war following her wedding, for “allegedly bullied a blogger” for bringing a plus one, a photographer who brought a drone when the invite was only the former.

After this, the actor deactivated her account to take a break from social media.