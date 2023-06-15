 
pakistan
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
BIEK postpones intermediate exams scheduled on Friday

Female students are pictured during annual board exams at a government college. — APP/File
The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) announced that the exams scheduled to take place on Friday (tomorrow) will be postponed in view of the situation surrounding the approaching cyclone Biparjoy. 

Controller of Examinations Zaheeruddin Bhutto issued a statement in this regard on Thursday, saying that a new date for the intermediate exams will be announced later. 

"The intermediate exams scheduled to be held tomorrow, Friday, June 16, have been postponed in view of the possible rains and the cyclone. A new date will be announced later," read the statement issued. 

Earlier this week, the Sindh government announced cancelling all examinations, education seminars, summer camps and education-related activities. 

The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said in its update that the cyclone over the northeast Arabian Sea has moved further northeastward during the last six hours.

It now lies near latitude 22.9°N and longitude 67.4°E at a distance of about 220km south of Karachi, 210km south of Thatta and 130km south of Keti Bandar, the statement added.

