Nearly 3,000 years old mummy unearthed in Peru

In an unusual discovery Wednesday, Peruvian archaeologists unearthed a mummy which is said to be approximately 3,000 years old in Lima, according to researchers.

This is the latest archaeological discovery in the Andean nation dating to pre-Hispanic times, reported Reuters.

While excavating, students from San Marcos University and researchers at first found the remains of the mummy's hair and skull in a cotton bundle, before discovering the rest of the mummy.

Archaeologist Miguel Aguilar said: "The mummy was probably from the Manchay culture, which developed in the valleys of Lima between 1500 and 1000 BC, and was associated with the construction of temples built in a U-shape that pointed toward the sunrise."

The person "had been left or offered (as a sacrifice) during the last phase of the construction of this temple," Aguilar said.

"It is approximately 3,000 years old."

Archaeologists unearthed other items buried with the body, including corn, coca leaves and seeds, which they believe may have been part of an offering.