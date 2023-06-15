 
menu menu menu
sports
Thursday Jun 15, 2023
By
Faizan Lakhani Faizan Lakhani

In a first, South Africa’s women cricket team to visit Pakistan for T20I, ODI series

By
Faizan Lakhani Faizan Lakhani

Thursday Jun 15, 2023

South African womens team players celebrate during a match in this undated picture. — Twitter/@ProteasWomenCSA
South African women's team players celebrate during a match in this undated picture. — Twitter/@ProteasWomenCSA

KARACHI: South Africa women's cricket team will tour Pakistan later this year to play six white-ball matches against Pakistan women's cricket team.

This will be the South Africa women team’s first-ever tour to the country.

According to a source in PCB, South African side will play three ODIs and three T20Is from September 1-14.

All these matches will be played in National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi.

The PCB is expected to announce the official match schedule for the series in the next couple of days.

A preparatory camp is also being planned for the national women's cricket team ahead of the series to prepare for these six games and for Asian Games as well.

More From Sports:

Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup

Govt gives go-ahead to Pakistan team to visit India for SAFF Cup
Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series

Expected schedule for Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test series
Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model video

Asia Cup stalemate ends as ACC accepts Pakistan's hybrid model

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces

Wedding bells ring for Haris Rauf as 'marriage invitation card' surfaces
Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia

Crown Prince Salman invites prominent Pakistani cricket manager to promote cricket in Saudi Arabia
Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket

Pakistan's Nahida Khan retires from international cricket
Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final

Croatia prevail over Netherlands to reach Nations League final
FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe

FIFA secures deal to broadcast women's world cup across Europe
Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak

Rafael Nadal falls out of top 100 rankings after 20-year streak
FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years

FIFA Secretary General steps down after serving for seven years
Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood

Stuart Broad chosen for England's first Ashes Test, edges out Mark Wood
Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season

Mbappe denies requesting transfer to Real Madrid, commits to PSG for next season
Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya

Four-nation cup: Pakistan lose second match to Kenya
Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers

Sarfaraz opens up about bond between Pakistani, Indian cricketers
Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings

Babar Azam loses a spot in ICC Test rankings
Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup

Younis Khan confident Pakistan will reach top four in World Cup
Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind

Babar leads ICC WTC ranking, leaves Kohli, Smith behind
Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

Will Shaheen Afridi play Test series against Sri Lanka?

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo

'Spiritual leader of Al Nassr': Freestyle footballer praises Ronaldo
Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report

Qatar's Sheikh Jassim likely 'new owner' of Manchester United: report
Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed

Star Olympic athlete Tori Bowie's cause of death revealed