pakistan
Friday Jun 16, 2023
Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence

Friday Jun 16, 2023

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa speaks following the gun attack at his residence, in this still taken from a video. — YouTube/Geo News Live
  • Police say gunmen launched seven fires at Khosa’s home.
  • Case registered on Khosa's request, as per police.
  • Aitzaz Ahsan says attack is an act of Gullu Butts.

Former Punjab governor Latif Khosa's residence in Lahore was subjected to a gun attack late Thursday night, as confirmed by the senior politician himself.

Unidentified gunmen carried out the assault, resulting in the injury of Khosa's driver. The attackers managed to escape while the renowned jurist remained unharmed.

Sharing details about the incident, Khosa said he was hearing a client's case at home, when his driver entered and informed him about being shot.

The veteran Pakistan People's Party (PPP) politician said he saw holes in the house door when he stepped outside to check. “Kalashnikov was used to fire at my house. Such tactics won’t work. We stand with the chief justice.”

Owais Shafiq, a superintendent of police, reached the ex-governor's residence following the incident while an investigation into the attack began.

According to the police, gunmen launched seven fires at Khosa’s home. The bullets, one of which injured the driver, hit the car piercing through the residence’s door, the police added.

The police is using closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage to identify the attackers.

Meanwhile, the police recovered four bullet shells outside Khosa’s residence and found two bullet marks on the main gate. No trace of the suspects has been found through the CCTV installed outside the house.

“A case will be registered on the request of Sardar Latif Khosa,” the police said.

Senior politician Aitzaz Ahsan has condemned the attack on Khosa’s residence. “Firing at Latif Khosa's house is the act of Gullu Butts,” he alleged.

