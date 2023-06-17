 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Sohail Khan

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

By
Sohail Khan

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Justice Ijazul Ahsan (left), CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar (right). — Supreme Court website
Justice Ijazul Ahsan (left), CJP Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Munib Akhtar (right). — Supreme Court website

  • AGP's experience in litigations would assist in the matter, says CJP.
  • Law, widening scope will enable petitioners to convince court, says AGP.
  •  He says enlarged bench not to disclude judges who first heard case.

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial said Friday that the Supreme Court welcomes "any remedy" against the cases taken up under Article 184(3) of the Constitution, provided it is done with caution and with the advice of the Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP).

He added that the AGP's experience in litigations would assist in the matter. 

The CJP's remarks came during the hearing of the petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023. 

The petitions were heard by a three-member bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice Bandial and comprising Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhtar.

Ghulam Mohiuddin, Zaman Khan Vardak and the Jurists Foundation, through its CEO Riaz Hanif Rahi, had challenged the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) 2023.

Continuing his arguments in favour of the act, Attorney General for Pakistan (AGP) Mansoor Usman Awan submitted that due to the limited scope of review jurisdiction, most of the persons affected in the judgments under Article 184(3) were reluctant to file review petitions.

He further informed the bench that enacting the review of judgments law and widening the scope of the review would enable the petitioners to convince the court fully.

“When a high court decides a case, there are other appellate forums, including the intracourt appeal,” the AGP argued, “even the SC could be approached against a high court’s decision”.

“However, when the SC decides a case under Article 184 (3), then is it the first judicial forum,” he said, stressing the need for the possibility of filing a review plea.

To facilitate the petitioners, the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2013 has widened the scope of review so that the litigants can fully convince the court in cases filed under Article 184(3) of the Constitution.

Referring to the enlargement of benches hearing the review matters under the review of judgments law, the AGP submitted that the enlargement of the bench under the law does not mean it would exclude the judges who originally heard the case.

“If a three-member bench makes a decision, then two more judges will hear the case alongside them in the review,” he said.

During the hearing, the AGP cited an example of the Indian Supreme Court judgment, delivered in 2002, pertaining to curative petitions. 

He submitted that in the instant judgment, the Indian Supreme Court had held that ensuring justice is no less important than the finality of a decision. 

The AGP submitted that the verdict had also held that absolute justice is God’s desire. 

Justice Akhtar, however, observed that a review is still a review and was not granted the status of an appeal.

The chief justice, however, observed that a complete test of justice lay before the apex court, adding that the Indian law also stated the same. 

He further observed that in the appeal, a case is heard once again; hence they ought to resolve this issue.

The AGP recalled that the right of appeal was also given against the decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), as well as the treason case.

Justice Akhtar, however, observed: "In all these cases, the right of appeal was there, but here in this law under challenge, you also talk about converting the review into an appeal."

The CJP wondered whether a review could be merged with an appeal as he expressed reservations about the newly introduced Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023. 

“Some grounds should be added for reviewing the judgments given under Article 184 (3) of the Constitution,” the chief justice said, “otherwise, that would mean rehearing the case.”

The chief justice observed that the government could enact any law which provides an effective remedy in case of the apex court’s decisions, but the problem lies with the method and manner of enacting the law. 

He said changes should have been made through a constitutional amendment, not ordinary law.

During the hearing, Sajeel Shehryar Swati, counsel for the ECP, submitted before the court that he also wanted to present his arguments.

The chief justice, however, responded that the court was hearing the learned Attorney General on the petitions, challenging the vires of the Supreme Court (Review of Judgments and Orders) Act 2023, not hearing the ECP review petition.

“We have invited you to the proceedings as a guest”, the chief justice told the ECP counsel in a lighter tone. 

The bench then adjourned the hearing until Monday (June 19).

More From Pakistan:

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates
Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over
Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee

Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee
Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence

Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence
Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out

Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out
Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan

Journalists should be allowed to do their work, US tells Pakistan
Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India

Pakistan 'safe' from Biparjoy's destruction as cyclone weakens after hitting India
CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled

CAIE gives options to Pakistani students whose exams were cancelled
Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

Punjab University issues 'degree' to former PM Nawaz Sharif

UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif

UK court rejects claim Nasir Butt bribed judge to help Nawaz Sharif
‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’

‘Adil Raja arrested by UK counter-terrorism police for overseas offences’