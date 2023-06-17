 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Pakistan fishermen allowed to resume activities as cyclone Biparjoy further weakens

By
Uneeba Zameer Shah

Saturday Jun 17, 2023

Boys sail, while people on a fishing boat prepare to catch fish, after a ban was imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at the Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village on the outskirts of Karachi, on June 12, 2023. — Reuters
Boys sail, while people on a fishing boat prepare to catch fish, after a ban was imposed on coastal activities following the cyclonic storm, Biparjoy, over the Arabian Sea, at the Ibrahim Hyderi fishing village on the outskirts of Karachi, on June 12, 2023. — Reuters

  • Balochistan fishermen can leave for their fishing expeditions today.
  • Depression to cause heavy rain with wind in impact areas.
  • System lies over southwest Rajasthan and adjoining Tharparker.

KARACHI: The authorities have allowed the fishermen of Balochistan to resume their activities as the threat of cyclone Biparjoy subsided after it weakened into a depression, the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) said on Saturday.

As per the latest advisory issued by the Met Department, the fishermen in Balochistan can leave for their fishing expeditions today, while those in Sindh can resume their business tomorrow (Sunday).

The PMD said that the cyclonic storm (CS) Biparjoy had moved further northeastward during the last 12 hours and converted into a depression.

The system currently lies over southwest Rajasthan, India and adjoining areas of southeast Pakistan in Tharparker near Latitude 24.4°N & Longitude 71.2°E.

PMD said that it is likely to move further eastward and weaken into a low-pressure area over Rajasthan, causing heavy rain with wind in the impact areas.

Possible impacts:

  • More rain-thunderstorms with few heavy falls and accompanied with gusty winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour gusting 50kmph expected in Tharparker, Umerkot and parts of Badin districts today.
  • Rain-thunderstorms expected in Thatta, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts.

The cyclone tore down power poles and uprooted trees Friday after pummelling the Indian coastline, but the storm was weaker than feared, and there were two confirmed deaths.

More than 180,000 people in the Indian state of Gujarat and Pakistan's Sindh province fled the path of Biparjoy — which means "disaster" in Bengali — before it made landfall on Thursday evening.

Two men in Bhavnagar district died on Thursday evening after drowning in flood waters, the Gujarat state government said.

Another 23 people had been injured in the storm, relief director CC Patel told AFP.

In Pakistan, the cyclone had no major impact, with rain reported in some parts of the southern metropolis of Karachi, which was on high alert.

UN team lauds Sindh's prompt action

Sindh Chief Secretary Dr Mohammad Sohail Rajput met a four-member delegation, led by Julien Harneis, the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator Affairs at the United Nations.

The meeting discussed various issues, including the response to Cyclone Biparjoy and the rehabilitation of 2022 flood-affected. 

During the meeting, Rajput stated that Sindh was not severely directly affected by the coastal storm. 

The UN delegation appreciated the performance of the Sindh government, acknowledging that due to the prompt action taken by the Sindh government, people were timely relocated to safe places. 

They also acknowledged the coordination of all departments of the government in this process.

Meanwhile, in a notification, the Karachi Commissioner's Office directed all authorities to resume educational activities in the city.

More From Pakistan:

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism

Not undermining anyone, but constrained to tell truth, says Miftah in response to PM's criticism
Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24

Fawad Chaudhry to be indicted in threatening ECP case on June 24
Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?

Karachi weather update: How hot can it get today?
Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award

Pakistani officer honoured with prestigious US anti-trafficking award
No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah

No key role for PTI chief in national politics anymore: Rana Sanaullah
Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum

Punjab to include Japanese language in higher education curriculum
SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP

SC laws to enable petitioners to fully convince court: AGP
NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case

NAB summons PTI chief again in Toshakhana case
Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?

Amendment to Election Act: Attempt to pave way for Nawaz’s participation in elections?
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today
Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

Jemima Goldsmith wishes Tyrian White on her birthday

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum

‘Dar critic has no room in PML-N’: Asif advises Miftah to express reservation at party forum
Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’

Islamabad police register FIR of ex-principal secretary to PM Azam Khan ‘going missing’
Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time

Shehbaz asks Nawaz to return to Pakistan, become PM for fourth time
Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief

Asad Rehman Gilani assumes additional charge as Nadra chief
Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates

Senate approves bill allowing ECP to announce election dates
Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP

Electoral rolls to be frozen after July 13, announces ECP
Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over

Karachi exams to resume as cyclone Biparjoy's threat over
Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee

Parents protest against 'illegal' increase in private schools' fee
Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence

Latif Khosa remains safe after gun attack at residence
Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out

Emergency lifted from Pakistan’s coastal areas as cyclone Biparjoy fizzles out