pakistan
Saturday Jun 17, 2023
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to further weaken into ‘depression’ today

A policeman looks out as waves crash at Mandvi beach some 100km southeast of Jakhau Port on June 15, 2023, ahead of Cyclone Biparjoy landfall. — AFP
Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to further weaken into a “depression” today (Saturday), forecast the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) on Friday.  

The cyclone made landfall along the Indian Gujarat coast and Pakistan-India border a day earlier, sparing Sindh's coastline from significant damage.

“The cyclone over India’s Rann of Kutch moved further northeastward during last six hours and now lies near latitude 24.4°N and longitude 70.5°E at a distance of 170km east of Badin and around 300km east of Keti Bandar and 265km East of Thatta,” said the PDMA rehabilitation department citing the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD).

In a statement, the PDMA said that wind could blow at a speed of 60-80km/h in the areas, adding that it could create waves of 8-10 feet high in the northeast Arabian Sea.

Under the influence of this weather system, heavy to very heavy rain, and thunderstorms with squally winds of 60-80 Km/hour continue in Badin, Tharparker, and Umerkot districts till tomorrow, which can trigger urban flooding.

The PDMA forecast rain-thunderstorms with a few heavy falls and gusty winds of 30-40 Km/hour in Thatta, Sujawal and Mirpurkhas districts.

It warned that squally winds may cause damage to loose and vulnerable structures in Sujawal, Badin, Tharparker and Umerkot districts.

Storm surge of 2-2.5 meters (6-8 feet) is expected along Keti Bandar and the surrounding area, the PDMA said, adding that sea conditions along the Sindh-Makran coast are likely to be rough/very rough (with a 2-meter tide).

