 
menu menu menu
amazing
Sunday Jun 18, 2023
By
Web Desk

Raging black bear savages Arizona man to death as he drank coffee

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 18, 2023

The scene of a bear attack near Prescott, Arizona, where a 66-year-old man was killed by a bear in an unprovoked attack Friday, June 16, 2023. — Twitter/@YavapaiSheriff
The scene of a bear attack near Prescott, Arizona, where a 66-year-old man was killed by a bear in an unprovoked attack Friday, June 16, 2023. — Twitter/@YavapaiSheriff

 An angry black bear in Arizona savaged a man unprovoked, killing him brutally before he could be saved by a brave neighbour, who shot the beast dead, but it was too late, police said Friday.

The Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said: “From multiple witness accounts and preliminary investigation of the scene, Jackson had been sitting having coffee at a table on his property where he was building a home.”

The sheriff’s office said in a social media post, that it was a remote, heavily wooded area.

"It appears that a male black bear attacked 66-year-old Steven Jackson, taking him unaware, and dragged him approximately 75 feet down an embankment."

The sheriff’s office noted that neighbours heard him screaming and tried to help through shouts and car horns but the bear did not release him until a neighbour shot him with his rifle.

John Trierweiler, public information officer for the Arizona Game and Fish Department: "It sounds like this would have been a predatory attack."

"This kind of attack is highly uncommon and unusual, with only one other fatal attack known since the mid-1980s," the office said.

The US Forest Service said black bears are the only bears found in Arizona and they usually avoid people.

"We have had no other reports that would indicate that the public is in danger. Please do not shoot any bear unless there is an immediate threat. It is against the law to shoot any bear unless there is a threat to your safety or the safety of others," said the sheriff’s office.

Officials also expressed their confidence that there is no threat of other aggressive animals to the public.

More From Amazing:

Why is Ireland offering $92,000 and home on island to move there?

Why is Ireland offering $92,000 and home on island to move there?
Woman finds fascinating 34-year-old message in a bottle at beach

Woman finds fascinating 34-year-old message in a bottle at beach
WATCH: Snake crawls out of ceiling fan hole, gets hit by blade, lands on man video

WATCH: Snake crawls out of ceiling fan hole, gets hit by blade, lands on man
Nearly 3,000 years old mummy unearthed in Peru

Nearly 3,000 years old mummy unearthed in Peru
WATCH: TikToker fakes own death, lands at funeral in helicopter video

WATCH: TikToker fakes own death, lands at funeral in helicopter

Teen girl dances for 127 hours, enters Guinness World Record

Teen girl dances for 127 hours, enters Guinness World Record
WATCH: Man saves thirsty camel’s life in scorching desert video

WATCH: Man saves thirsty camel’s life in scorching desert
Miracle or mistake? Officially dead woman comes back to life at her funeral

Miracle or mistake? Officially dead woman comes back to life at her funeral
WATCH: Orcas attack vessel in Strait of Gibraltar, swims off with rudder

WATCH: Orcas attack vessel in Strait of Gibraltar, swims off with rudder
Man gets flesh-eating disease after relative's bite, escapes leg amputation

Man gets flesh-eating disease after relative's bite, escapes leg amputation
WATCH: Playful rattlesnake sails across pool on floater in chance encounter video

WATCH: Playful rattlesnake sails across pool on floater in chance encounter
Columbia plane crash: 4 children rescued from Amazon jungle after 40 days

Columbia plane crash: 4 children rescued from Amazon jungle after 40 days
'Recently discovered dinosaur believed to be last of its kind'

'Recently discovered dinosaur believed to be last of its kind'
'Hold my baby': Mom fearlessly fights with brawling men at Australian mall

'Hold my baby': Mom fearlessly fights with brawling men at Australian mall
Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam

Michelin stars awarded to four restaurants in Vietnam
WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand

WATCH: Man smashes record for fastest passing 80lb weight hand to hand
Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach

Woman steps on massive mastodon tooth at Rio Del Mar State Beach
WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road video

WATCH: Passengers chill as air-cooler-fitted autorickshaw hits road
WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can video

WATCH: Record-holder Louisiana dog's tongue is longer than soda can
Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth

Mystery boring: Why China wants to go 10,000-metre-deep into Earth
WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck

WATCH: Megalodon tooth necklace found in new scan of Titanic wreck