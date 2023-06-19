Ashes 2023: Australia dominate in rain-interrupted day 3 at Edgbaston

Australia´s Cameron Green (C) celebrates with Australia´s Steve Smith (L) and Australia´s David Warner (R) after taking a catch to dismiss England´s Ben Duckett off the bowling of Australia´s Pat Cummins on day three of the first Ashes cricket Test match between England and Australia at Edgbaston in Birmingham, central England on June 18, 2023.—AFP

In a gripping display of Test cricket, the Ashes clash between England and Australia at Edgbaston was marred by rain on the third day. Only 22 balls were bowled after 14:15 BST, but in that brief period, Australia unleashed a devastating assault, claiming two wickets for a mere two runs.

The onslaught began when Ben Duckett fell to Pat Cummins, edging the ball to the gully, where Cameron Green executed a trademark catch. Soon after, Zak Crawley, shuffling in the crease, edged Scott Boland behind, leaving England reeling at 28-2 with a slender lead of 35. A review was even sought against England captain Joe Root off Cummins before heavy rain forced the players off the field.

However, England had a promising start to the day, gaining the upper hand in the dry morning session. They efficiently dismantled the Australian lower order, restricting them to a first-innings total of 386 and securing a slender lead of seven runs. Usman Khawaja, who had been a sturdy obstacle, fell victim to Ben Stokes' ingenious plan and Ollie Robinson's bowling, departing for a well-made 141. The tailenders were swiftly dismissed by Robinson and Stuart Broad, each claiming three wickets.

Rain interruptions caused the loss of 47.3 overs, and with more rain predicted for day five, the tantalizing prospect of a thrilling conclusion to the enthralling series opener looms large.