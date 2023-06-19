 
menu menu menu
pakistan
Monday Jun 19, 2023
By
Web Desk

PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 19, 2023

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab while taking oath on June 19, 2023 in Karachi in this still taken from video. — YouTube/Geo News
Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab while taking oath on June 19, 2023 in Karachi in this still taken from video. — YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab was sworn in as the mayor of Karachi today (Monday) after he won the elections and defeated Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman. 

Wahab's oath was administered by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chohan.

Following Wahab's oath, his deputy Salman Abdullah also took oath of office. 

The mayoral elections in the city were held on June 15 in which the PPP leader secured 173 votes while the JI's Karachi chief bagged 160 votes.

The dramatic turnaround was followed by JI allegations that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh administration used muscle power and money to ensure victory for their candidates, which the PPP leaders including Wahab rejected. 

Following Wahab's win, the workers of PPP and JI clashed outside the Arts Council — which was the polling station for the mayoral election. 

The oath-taking ceremony of the mayor and deputy mayor was attended by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, various ministers and advisers.

Who is Murtaza Wahab

Newly-elected Mayor Murtaza Wahab was born in Karachi on December 25, 1983. He received his education from Government Commerce College and a law degree from the University of London. Wahab is a lawyer by profession.

He has held the position of advisor on law from May 2015 till November 2016. He was also elected unopposed as senator in August 2017, a position he held till retirement in March 2018.

He has also held portfolios such as Anti-Corruption Establishment, environment, climate change, coastal development and information.

In 2021, he held the position of administrator of Karachi, legal advisor and spokesperson of the Sindh government.

More From Pakistan:

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand

PTI’s Shehryar Afridi sent to jail on 14-day judicial remand
Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week

Pakistan likely to witness 'heatwave-like' conditions this week
MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail

MNA Ali Wazir 'arrested' again months after release from Karachi jail
Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk video

Left to die by Greece coastguards, Pakistan survivors say boat was deliberately sunk
Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law

Verdict reserved on petitions challenging SC judgments review law
Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy

Pakistan observes national day of mourning over Greek boat tragedy
FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022 video

FIA offloaded 19,000 Pakistanis suspected of illegal immigration in 2022
PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi

PDM coalition is 'practically dead': Shah Mahmood Qureshi
Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions

Najam Saqib audio leaks: IHC gives AGP 4 weeks to answer questions
Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway

Sindh CM directs authorities to expedite work at Malir Expressway
PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget

PM Shehbaz moves to address PPP’s concerns on budget
Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition

Scenic tourist spots in KP get international recognition
When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today

When is Eid ul Adha in Pakistan? Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to sight Zil Hajj moon today
Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck

Pakistani migrant's final call home foretold Greek shipwreck
Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today

Greece boat disaster: Pakistan to observe day of mourning today
Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura

Greece boat tragedy: Key 'human trafficker' arrested in Sheikhupura
TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO

TTP commander among three terrorists killed in Dara Adam Khel IBO
Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism

Federal budget approved with Sindh CM’s consent, says Iqbal in response to PPP's criticism
Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples

Poliovirus detected in KP’s environmental samples
Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari

Father's Day: Bakhtawar shares heartwarming photo of sons with Asif Zardari
Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless

Pakistani charity worker receives British Empire Medal for feeding homeless