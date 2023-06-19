PPP's Murtaza Wahab sworn in as Karachi mayor

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader and Mayor of Karachi Murtaza Wahab while taking oath on June 19, 2023 in Karachi in this still taken from video. — YouTube/Geo News

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Murtaza Wahab was sworn in as the mayor of Karachi today (Monday) after he won the elections and defeated Jamaat-e-Islami's (JI) Hafiz Naeem Ur Rehman.

Wahab's oath was administered by Provincial Election Commissioner Sindh Ejaz Anwar Chohan.



Following Wahab's oath, his deputy Salman Abdullah also took oath of office.

The mayoral elections in the city were held on June 15 in which the PPP leader secured 173 votes while the JI's Karachi chief bagged 160 votes.

The dramatic turnaround was followed by JI allegations that Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and the Sindh administration used muscle power and money to ensure victory for their candidates, which the PPP leaders including Wahab rejected.

Following Wahab's win, the workers of PPP and JI clashed outside the Arts Council — which was the polling station for the mayoral election.

The oath-taking ceremony of the mayor and deputy mayor was attended by PPP Chairman and Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, various ministers and advisers.

Who is Murtaza Wahab

Newly-elected Mayor Murtaza Wahab was born in Karachi on December 25, 1983. He received his education from Government Commerce College and a law degree from the University of London. Wahab is a lawyer by profession.

He has held the position of advisor on law from May 2015 till November 2016. He was also elected unopposed as senator in August 2017, a position he held till retirement in March 2018.

He has also held portfolios such as Anti-Corruption Establishment, environment, climate change, coastal development and information.

In 2021, he held the position of administrator of Karachi, legal advisor and spokesperson of the Sindh government.