All three Peshawar FC HQ suicide attackers identified as Afghan nationals

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard at the site after suicide bombers targeted the headquarters of the Federal Constabulary in Peshawar on November 24, 2025. — Reuters

Over 100 suspects questioned in connection with blasts: officials

Say efforts are underway to locate possible facilitators of attack.

Investigators obtain CCTV footage of attack on force’s HQ.

PESHAWAR: The investigation into the suicide attacks at the Peshawar Federal Constabulary (FC) Headquarters is underway, with authorities confirming that all three killed terrorists were Afghan nationals.

The National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra) has verified the Afghan nationality of all three suicide attackers involved in the 24 November incident, according to the investigators.

However, further personal details of the attackers have not yet been provided to investigators. Officials said that more than 100 suspects have been questioned so far as part of the inquiry.

The development comes nearly a week after three FC personnel were martyred, and as many terrorists were killed when security forces foiled an attack on the FC Headquarters in Peshawar.

Meanwhile, the investigators have also obtained CCTV footage showing the attackers' movement from Rehman Baba graveyard to the FC Headquarters. They revealed that the suicide bombers did not carry any mobile phones on the day of the attack, making the investigation more challenging.

According to the investigating officials, they are actively working to identify and locate any accomplices or facilitators linked to the attackers.

The blasts, which targeted the Federal Constabulary Headquarters on 24 November, resulted in significant casualties and prompted a wide-scale security review in the area.

Earlier on Tuesday, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Inspector General (IG) Zulfiqar Hameed said that investigators had gathered crucial evidence, including photographs, fingerprints, and CCTV footage of the suspects.

"We have tracked the suspects quite far back. We are now trying to establish exactly how they entered the city," he added.

The KP police chief said investigators had also identified the location where the attackers spent the night before the assault. The motorcycle used by the militants has been taken into custody, and forensic teams have extracted fingerprints from it.

"The terrorist's motorcycle is now in our possession, and fingerprints have been obtained from it," he said.