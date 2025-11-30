Pakistan, Egypt move to boost trade with 250-firm white list

Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar (right) speaks during a press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Abdelatty at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad on Nov 30, 2025. — X/ForeignOfficePk

Both countries to establish Pakistan-Egypt Business Council: Dar

Adds second batch of 250 firms will be finalised within six months.

Egypt reaffirms support for Pakistan in fighting terrorism: Abdelatty



Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Ishaq Dar said on Sunday that Pakistan would provide Egypt with a list of 250 business enterprises, selected through a transparent mechanism for inclusion in Egypt's "white list," as both countries decided to enhance bilateral relations.

In a joint presser alongside Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty, Dar said another list of 250 additional firms will be prepared within six months, bringing the total to 500.

Dar, who also holds the portfolio of foreign affairs, said that both countries have also decided to establish a Pakistan–Egypt Business Council, a move aimed at giving institutional shape to bilateral trade cooperation.

To address rising visa-related complaints, he said, both governments have finalised a new facilitation mechanism to streamline travel and business movement between the two countries.

The DPM said the political consultations between the two sides will be held in Pakistan during the first quarter of 2026, adding that the forum will hold its first meeting in Cairo in the second quarter of 2026.

He added that, for the first time since 2010, Pakistan and Egypt have agreed to convene the Joint Ministerial Commission in 2026.

Egypt's foreign minister expressed deep condolences and solidarity with Pakistan over the recent terrorist attacks in the country, reaffirming that Cairo stands firmly with Islamabad in its fight against terrorism.

The two leaders also held a bilateral meeting before the joint press conference. Dar welcomed the positive momentum in relations between Pakistan and Egypt, noting that Islamabad holds its bilateral ties with Cairo in high regard.

The DPM said the Egyptian foreign minister's presence reflected the close and cooperative relationship between the two countries. He added that the visit demonstrated their shared commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation across political, economic, defence, and cultural spheres, and provided an important opportunity to advance shared goals.

Dar also appreciated the encouraging progress in recent engagements at various levels on the margins of multilateral and regional forums around the world, aimed at promoting long-term cooperation, partnership, and brotherhood.

He said the bond of brotherhood between Pakistan and Egypt is known globally, and both sides are determined to elevate their multidimensional ties to a higher level.

In his remarks, FM Abdelatty conveyed sincere condolences and sympathies from the Egyptian government and people over the tragic loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Islamabad and Peshawar.

He reaffirmed Egypt’s full solidarity with Pakistan in its efforts to eradicate terrorism. He said Egypt deeply valued its cordial relations with Pakistan.

Both countries, the visiting dignitary noted, faced shared challenges at economic, political, and security levels, which encouraged closer cooperation and the exchange of expertise and best practices.

“Peace and stability are the main pillars of our strategic partnership,” he said, expressing Egypt’s desire to elevate the relationship to a strategic level and revitalise the existing institutional mechanisms of dialogue, particularly the Joint Ministerial Committee.

The Egyptian foreign minister added that, under the guidance of their top leadership, Egypt is committed to strengthening bilateral cooperation in all fields.