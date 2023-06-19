Meghan Markle’s Dior deal rumours put to rest: DETAILS

file footage

Meghan Markle is reportedly not signing with Dior anytime soon after all, sources have said, quenching week-long rumours of a multi-million-dollar deal in the works.

Amid rising speculation that the Duchess of Sussex could be inking a mega deal with the French fashion giant, The Daily Telegraph’s royal correspondent Victoria Ward reported that all such reports remain unfounded.

Taking to Twitter, Ward said: “The Duchess of Sussex is not in talks to sign a deal with Dior, sources insist. They say there is no truth to the claims that she will partner with the French fashion house.”

Ward added: “They previously denied that a deal between Prince Harry and Dior was in the offing after he wore the label.”

This comes after rumours of Meghan hopping onboard Dior hit fever pitch, alongside reports that husband Prince Harry could also join in given that he was spotted wearing the label multiple times at big events recently, including at King Charles’ historic Coronation.

Rumours of Meghan and Dior teaming up gained speed online after a ‘Beverly Hills socialite’ told Mail Online that there were ‘rumours for weeks that the Duchess was going to sign a deal with Dior, which put the gossip mill into overdrive.’

The Mail Online report followed hot on the heels of Spotify cancelling its multi-million-dollar deal with Meghan, effectively canning any future seasons of her Archetypes podcast.