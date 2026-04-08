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'SNL' reveals upcoming shows lineup: Olivia Rodrigo, Paul McCartney, more

'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 to finish with series of exciting shows

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

&apos;SNL&apos; reveals upcoming shows lineup: Olivia Rodrigo, Paul McCartney, more
'Saturday Night Live' Season 51 to finish with series of exciting shows

Saturday Night Live Season 51 is closing out on a high note - with a star-studded lineup of hosts and musical guests. 

The comedy sketch show revealed the final hosts and musical guests for this season and the list includes:

  • May 2

Oliva Rodrigo on double duty as host and musical guest

  • May 9

Matt Damon as the host and Noah Kahan as musical guest

  • May 16

Will Ferrell as the host and Paul McCartney as musical guest

The Beatles singer last appeared on the show in 50th Anniversary special where he closed the show with his classic songs. The May 16 show will be his eighth time performing. 

As for Rodrigo, she is confirmed to be performing double duty on the show after speculations arose online. 

The drivers license hitmaker is expected to perform songs from her much-anticipated album, you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love

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