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Lil Tjay, Offset take jabs at each other after shooting, arrest

Offset responds from the hospital as Lil Tjay calls him a 'rat' while exiting jail after his arrest

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

Lil Tjay, Offset take jabs at each other after shooting, arrest
Lil Tjay was reportedly arrested in connection to Offset's shooting and released on bail

Offset and Lil Tjay are taking their feud online.

The rappers fired multiple shots at each other (figuratively speaking) after Lil Tjay was released from jail following his arrest in connection to Offset’s actual shooting in a Florida casino earlier this week. Lil Tjay, whose real name is Tione Jayden Merritt, was approached by Local 10 News outside the Broward County Jail on Tuesday, April 7, where he was asked point-blank if he shot Offset.

“Did I shoot Offset? That s**t is crazy, I will smack the s**t out of Offset. He would never play like that with me in his life. Ask Offset,” Lil TJay replied.

“The last thing I saw was Offset looking at me like this, ‘Yo that n**** shot me!’” he further recalled, calling Offset a “rat.”

The Migos rapper, who is currently hospitalised and recovering, didn’t let the comments slide. Responding in the comments section of a post by The Shade Room Teens, he fired back, “U ain’t buss nun.”

Lil Tjay, Offset take jabs at each other after shooting, arrest

Offset was shot in a Monday, April 6 incident outside a casino in Seminole, Florida. As speculation of Lil Tjay’s involvement began circulating, his lawyer issued a statement to deny “false rumours that Lil Tjay was involved.”

He was arrested shortly after on suspicion of misdemeanor disorderly conduct-affray and released on a $500 bail. 

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