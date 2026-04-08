Tay Lautner shares 'overwhelming' response on baby news with Taylor Lautner

Tay Lautner and husband Taylor are expecting their first baby together

Tay Lautner was apprehensive about announcing the news of her and husband Taylor Lautner expecting their junior Lautner, before they made it public.

The 29-year-old mom-to-be spoke about her hesitancy in a new candid podcast episode, admitting that she feels “scared” making her journey to motherhood public.

The media personality and healthcare worker shared, “I've never shared anything this personal with the internet before. And I would be lying if I said I wasn't nervous about it," on The Squeeze podcast.

Tay noted that at the time of her wedding, the famous couple kept most details to themselves and she is now “very thankful that I did that because being married to someone that is in the spotlight, [and] your privacy, I've had to learn, is something that is almost sacred."

However, after they pulled the plug and finally shared the news on Instagram, Tay shared that the response was overwhelming for the couple. “I can't explain the response from us posting. I don't know what I was expecting, but it wasn't that at all. My phone that day was blowing up like crazy, and I've just never experienced anything like that before. And it was definitely overwhelming."

Although overwhelming, she clarified that it was positively overwhelming and “put into perspective how precious this pregnancy and this baby is."

The couple announced the big news on Thursday, March 26.