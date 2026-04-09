Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney fuel beef rumours at ‘Euphoria' season 3 premiere

Zendaya and Sydney Sweeney have added fresh fuel to long-running feud rumours after noticeably keeping their distance at the star-studded Euphoria season 3 premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday night.

Despite being the two biggest stars of the HBO hit, the pair reportedly avoided each other entirely at the TCL Chinese Theatre, a move that insiders suggest was a deliberate attempt to sidestep a potentially awkward encounter.

While Sweeney was seen laughing with castmates like Hunter Schafer and Alexa Demie, Zendaya arrived fashionably late, narrowly missing her co-star, and skipped the official after-party at Chateau Marmont.

The frostiness between the two A-listers allegedly stems from a mix of personal and political friction.

Sources claim tensions rose after Sweeney was reportedly "flirty" with Zendaya’s partner, Tom Holland, when he visited the Euphoria set, an "open secret" that supposedly didn't sit well with the Dune star.

There is also a significant political divide, Zendaya, a vocal critic of Donald Trump, has reportedly distanced herself from Sweeney, who is a registered Republican.

The space between them grew after Sweeney’s mother’s 2022 birthday party featured guests in MAGA-style hats, and Sweeney herself later received a public shout-out from Trump following her recent American Eagle campaign.

Show bosses are reportedly so aware of the "bad blood" that they’ve placed a strict ban on journalists asking about the rivalry during the current press tour.

It’s a far cry from the earlier seasons when the two frequently posed together, with Sweeney even praising Zendaya’s "boss" leadership in 2022.

Insiders allege that their paths "barely crossed" during the filming of the third season, and there was even a social media stir last month when Sweeney was noticeably absent from a promotional group photo of the cast.

However, not everyone is convinced there is a real-life drama brewing between the two stars.

Some sources close to the production have dismissed the beef claims as inaccurate, suggesting the distance at the premiere was simply down to Zendaya’s late arrival following her busy schedule promoting her new film, The Drama.

Both actresses are currently at the peak of their careers, with Zendaya set to star in Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey and Dune: Part Three, while Sweeney is coming off the success of The Housemaid.

While reps for both stars have remained silent, fans are left wondering if this Hollywood rivalry is set to run for decades.