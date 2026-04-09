Kelly and Sharon Osbourne share update 8 months after Ozzy's death

The Prince of Darkness passed away in July 2025 at age 76

Ozzy Osbourne’s family is taking things one day at a time 8 months after the Prince of Darkness’ death.

The heavy metal icon’s wife and daughter, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne, are opening up about their respective grieving processes.

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, April 7, Kelly, 40, shared a candid post about the reality of losing one’s father. “You think your life is hard?” the post read. “Wait until you can’t call your dad anymore.”

Meanwhile, TMZ caught up with Sharon as she headed towards her car during a visit to Los Angeles. “I’m good. Very much… good,” the former X-Factor judge said when asked how she’s doing.

“Everybody’s good, thanks for asking,” she added about her family.

The Black Sabbath frontman passed away on July 22, 2025, at age 76. His cause of death was listed as cardiac arrest, acute myocardial infarction, coronary artery disease and Parkinson’s disease.

Ozzy and Sharon, 72, are also parents to Aimee, 41, Jack, 39, and Aimee, 41. Ozzy additionally shares 50-year-old son Louis with Thelma Riley.