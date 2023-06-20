 
sports
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Najam Sethi pulls out of PCB chairmanship race

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad, on January 31, 2023. — APP
  • Sehti doesn't want to become "bone of contention" between govt parties.
  • "Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB," PCB official says.
  • PPP wants former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to return to the post.

PCB Management Committee Chairman Najam Sethi Monday night announced pulling himself out of the race for the board's chairmanship as he did not want to be a "bone of contention" between the partners in the coalition government. 

Citing the atmosphere of uncertainty and instability as inconducive for the board, he said he had decided to step aside from the race for the PCB's chairmanship. "I don’t want to be a bone of contention between Asif Zardari and Shehbaz Sharif," he tweeted on Tuesday.

"Such instability and uncertainty is not good for PCB. Under the circumstances I am not a candidate for Chairmanship of PCB. Good luck to all stakeholders."

Sethi expressed the same sentiments a couple of days ago, when he said he did not wish to get involved in the controversy.

"I have heard speculations surrounding the PCB chairmanship. I don't get involved in this matter because it depends on the patron," he said, speaking to the media in Lahore on Friday. He also said he would accept any decision taken by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif who is also the PCB's patron.

"Our responsibility was to restore the 2014 constitution. At this point, we are ready for elections with regional and departmental representatives on board. We are waiting for two nominees, after which I will announce the election.

"If you ask me, I don't want a mess. If the patron and Zardari sahab want me to continue, I will be okay with it. If they want Zaka sahab to become the chairman, I would welcome their decision and leave," he added.

The PCB chairman’s appointment has become a bone of contention between the ruling coalition government’s PPP and PML-N.

The PPP wants former PCB chairman Zaka Ashraf to return to the post, while the PML-N wants Sethi to continue his job at the PCB.

PPP's stance on the matter is that since its minister heads the Inter-Provincial Coordination Division and PCB is related to the ministry, its chairman should be appointed by the party.

