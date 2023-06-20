 
Tuesday Jun 20, 2023
Frances Tiafoe makes history as third black American in men's top 10

Tuesday Jun 20, 2023

Frances Tiafoe. —Imago/Panoramic
Frances Tiafoe, the rising tennis star, has etched his name in history as only the third Black American player to break into the prestigious men's top 10 rankings. 

This remarkable accomplishment came on the heels of Tiafoe's triumphant win in Stuttgart, securing his third career title. Joining the likes of legendary players Arthur Ashe and James Blake, the 25-year-old has matched their achievements and emerged as a symbol of excellence in the sport.

Following his thrilling 4-6, 7-6(1), 7-6(8) victory over Jan-Lennard Struff, Tiafoe expressed his overwhelming emotions and shared his disbelief at reaching the 10th spot in the world rankings. Speaking to reporters, he acknowledged the significance of this milestone and the incredible journey that led him here.

"I'm a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing," Tiafoe humbly admitted. "And now when you say his name, you can say he's top 10 in the world. So, [that is] something that no one can take from you, and I'm going to remember that forever. Hopefully, I can ride that for a long time."

Tiafoe has long been hailed as the future of men's tennis in the United States, and he is now starting to fulfil those lofty expectations. However, his path to the upper echelons of elite tennis has been far from easy. Born to parents who met in the United States after leaving Sierra Leone, Tiafoe and his twin brother, Franklin, faced challenging circumstances growing up. 

His father, Constant Tiafoe, dedicated himself to working at the Junior Tennis Champions Center in Washington, D.C., even residing in one of its vacant storage rooms while tirelessly honing his sons' skills. Their mother worked night shifts as a nurse, and the family's sacrifices and determination laid the foundation for Tiafoe's remarkable journey.

Turning professional in 2015, Tiafoe quickly made his mark by breaking into the world's top 100 just a year later. Since then, he has showcased his talent on the biggest stages, including reaching his first major quarterfinal at the Australian Open in 2019 and a captivating run to the US Open semifinals in 2022, his most impressive Grand Slam performance to date.

Tiafoe's ascent to the top 10 required an arduous battle, culminating in an exhilarating final-set tie-breaker against home favourite Jan-Lennard Struff. The American's jubilation was evident as he celebrated in style, falling to the floor in disbelief at his accomplishment. In a fitting tribute to his achievement, Tiafoe was presented with a bottle of champagne, which he playfully popped and sprayed on those around him.

In an additional boost for American tennis, Tiafoe was joined in the latest top 10 rankings by compatriot Taylor Fritz, marking the first time since 2012 that two American players have simultaneously held spots in the men's top 10, following the feat achieved by Mardy Fish and John Isner.

Frances Tiafoe's remarkable journey and historic achievement serve as an inspiration to aspiring athletes, showcasing the power of resilience, dedication, and unwavering belief in one's abilities. As he continues to make strides in the world of tennis, Tiafoe embodies the promising future of American tennis and serves as a beacon of hope for generations to come.

